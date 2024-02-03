Back-to-back defeats have left Nuno Espírito Santo's side 16th, just two points above the relegation zone, and they were busy late in the January window as they look to avoid the drop.

Twelfth-placed Bournemouth have a bit more breathing room, but they're not out of trouble just yet - and with some tough fixtures to come, will surely see Sunday's game as an opportunity to add to their points tally.

A 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Thursday means it's now three league games without a victory for Andoni Iraola's side, but as they've won twice in the FA Cup during that run and their only losses since October have come against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, they're certainly a side riding high with plenty of confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about whether you can watch Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest?

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 4th February 2024.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

Is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on TV?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Is Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham or BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Solent are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Solent via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app in the UK.

How to watch Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

