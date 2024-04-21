The fact they are in with a chance of avoiding relegation is little short of a miracle, as they looked dead and buried under former boss Xisco Muñoz - and his replacement, Danny Röhl, would be the most popular man in the blue half of Sheffield if he can complete the job.

Last Saturday's shock 1-0 victory at promotion hopefuls Leeds United should be enough to ensure Blackburn are playing Championship football next term, as they sit five points clear of the drop zone.

The league's top scorer, Sammie Szmodics, hit the only goal of the game at Elland Road - his 24th of the league campaign - and the visitors will have to find a way to keep the red-hot Rovers forward quiet if they are to secure a much-needed win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday?

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackburn (21/20) Draw (13/5) Sheffield Wednesday (5/2)*

