Best gifts to buy Liverpool fans in 2022

Six-time winners Liverpool go head-to-head against 13-time winners Real Madrid as the match kicks off at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France at 8pm UK time, marking the ninth football battle between the teams in the European Cup.

There’s never been a better time to gear up in celebration of the Jürgen Klopp-led side, whether that’s via a personalised kit, Anfield stadium tour or a stylish set of branded cufflinks. There are many types of gifts for fans available in 2022.

So here’s our guide to the best Liverpool FC-themed merchandise you can buy right now. Want to know more about the upcoming game? Don’t miss our Liverpool v Real Madrid Champions League final coverage, including how to watch it live.

The Liverpool FC crest on a flag. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Best Liverpool FC gifts to buy at a glance

12 of the best gifts to buy Liverpool FC fans in 2022

Anfield Stadium Tour & Museum Entry for Two, £46

What better gift for fans of the club than a tour of where the magic happens? This Virgin Experience Days package lets two guests visit the Main Stand, take photos in the dressing, trophy and press rooms and touch the This Is Anfield sign as you walk down the legendary tunnel to the pitch, plus entry to a brand-new exhibition.

Buy Anfield Stadium Tour for £46 at Virgin Experience Days

LFC Nike Men's Home Match Jersey 22/23, £99.95

The Liverpool Nike Men's Home Match Jersey for 2022-23 is now in stock via the official store, available in sizes between small and 3XL. Made with a lightweight, quick-drying fabric, there are also personalisation options to add your own name or preferred player number to the back of the shirt. A true must-have for fans.

Buy Nike Home Jersey for £99.95 at Liverpool FC Store

Liverpool FC Anfield BRXLZ Stadium, £60

If you can’t make it to a stadium tour, this buildable Anfield from FOCO is the next best thing. The detailed 4650-piece puzzle (12+) is a fantastic display once assembled and includes decals for various stadium features – such as the centre pitch club crest.

Get 15% off at FOCO with the code RADIOTIMES15

Buy Anfield BRXLZ Stadium for £60 at FOCO

Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache Shoes, £114.95

If you want to take your Liverpool-themed clothing to the next level, these Nike Air Huarache shoes are the answer. They have multiple club-related details, including chequered red-and-white graphics, interchangeable patches and the team crest.

Buy the Nike Air Huarache for £114.95 at Liverpool FC Store

LFC Red 'This Is Anfield' Scarf, £12

A must-have item for Liverpool FC supporters, this 100% acrylic scarf comes in the instantly-recognisable red colour of the club, with a white and yellow “This is Anfield” sign along each of the sides. Perfect for wearing to watch matches.

Buy the This Is Anfield Scarf for £12 at Liverpool FC Store

Liverpool FC BRXLZ Football, £22

This BRXLZ buildable football set – suitable for ages 12 and upwards – not only provides an afternoon of fun but makes for a great display model once assembled. With more than 600 pieces in total, it includes the “LFC” logo on the front.

Get 15% off at FOCO with the code RADIOTIMES15

Buy the Liverpool FC BRXLZ Football for £22 at FOCO

LFC Adults Retro 1984 Rome Shirt, £40

This retro Liverpool FC kit will be a hit with any supporters who want to wear the team shirts worn by the players – led by Joe Fagan – against Italian side AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 30th May 1984. A truly iconic kit design.

Buy Retro 1984 Rome Shirt for £40 at Liverpool FC Store

LFC Official Crest Badge Set, £25

This is a gift that would also make a great collectable item. In the red book-shaped cardboard box with “You’ll never walk alone” branding, you'll find nine zinc alloy badges showing various Liverpool crests and logos from throughout the years.

Buy the official Crest Badge Set for £25 at Liverpool FC Store

Liverpool F.C. Bedding & Linen, £22.99

A great gift for younger supporters of Liverpool FC (or adult fans, we don’t judge) is this bedding and linen set, available in both single and double sizes. The front has the main club crest in the team’s colours and comes with pillowcases.

Buy the Liverpool F.C. Bedding set for £22.99 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Travel Mug, £12

Whether you are bringing coffee or tea to football matches or simply showing off your favourite club while going to work, this travel mug has you covered. Made with stainless steel, it has a red plastic band and Liverpool logo on the front.

Buy Stainless Steel Travel Mug for £12 at Liverpool FC Store

Xbox Series X and Series S skins, £25

Love Liverpool FC, but also love gaming on your Xbox? Check out these skins for the Series X and Series S consoles, which stick over the existing frames and offer an anti-scratch, bubble-free, finish. There’s also no residue left behind if removed.

Buy Series X skin for £25 at Liverpool FC Store

Buy Series S skin for £25 at Liverpool FC Store

LFC Charcoal Tie & Cufflink Box Set, £20

Getting dressed up this year for a birthday or wedding? This is a stylish charcoal tie and cufflink set that will add the finishing touches to any fan’s suit. Both items have subtle designs with the LFC crest and are presented in a black gift box.

Buy the Tie & Cufflink Set for £20 at Liverpool FC Store

