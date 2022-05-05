The team say it's inspired by the "attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique".

Liverpool has just unveiled its 2022/23 home kit and it's available to pre-order now .

The all-red home shirt features YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff. On the reverse of the jersey, the 97 emblem surrounded by the Eternal Flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of the children, women and men who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy. The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

The new Nike kit is made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, made from recycled plastic bottles, and there's a new name and number style.

The home kit will be available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version. Jerseys can also be personalised with Premier League name and number or Women’s Super League name and number. The Women’s Super League patch will be available in June when a new design is revealed.

Speaking about the new kit, Liverpool FC captain, Jordan Henderson, said: “We’re all so proud to wear the Liverpool FC jersey and be part of the swoosh family. We know exactly what this jersey means to our fans, and we can’t wait to run out at Anfield.”

How to pre-order the new Liverpool FC 2022/23 home kit

The 2022/23 Liverpool FC Home Kit is available to pre-order from today.

The kit was exclusively released at LFC Store this morning at 9am and there is currently a queuing system in place to get onto the website.

Prices for the home kit start at £44.95 for the Kids' Home Kit and £69.95 for the Mens Home Stadium Jersey.

