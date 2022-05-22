No club has won the competition more times than Real Madrid (13), who may feel another triumph is written in the stars after dramatic wins against PSG in the round of 16, holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals, and Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Two of the Champions League's most successful clubs meet at the Stade de France on Saturday as they both look to add another European trophy to their collection.

They've downed two English heavyweights already but Liverpool have been their country's best European export – with six trophies in their cabinet already.

The Reds are searching for a second under Jurgen Klopp, who will be hoping his 'Mentality Monsters' can come good on the biggest stage once again.

In the opposing dugout, Carlo Ancelotti has multiple scores to settle. He was AC Milan manager when Liverpool triumphed under miraculous circumstances in Istanbul while his Roma side suffered defeat to the Anfield outfit in the 1984 European Cup final during his playing days.

He'll be hoping to dedicate a triumph to former club Everton as well and will no doubt have thousands of Toffees praying he does just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

How to live stream Liverpool v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Real Madrid team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Liverpool v Real Madrid odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Real Madrid

The biggest competition in European club football is heading for a mouthwatering conclusion as two clubs with bonafide European pedigree meet in Paris.

Real Madrid have come back from seemingly impossible positions time and time again during their run to the final but can they do so against a side with the quality and experience that the Reds boast.

The pair have met eight times in this competition previously, with Real Madrid winning four and Liverpool three, and the Spaniards may just make that five on Saturday.

It has felt as though they've had fate on their side in this competition in 2021/22 and another dramatic finish may allow Ancelotti to exact some revenge against Liverpool.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (28/1 at Bet365)

