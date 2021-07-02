Belgium v Italy prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Italy and Belgium meet in the quarter-finals in one of the most hotly-anticipated Euro 2020 fixtures to date.

Having overcome Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, courtesy of a stunning Thorgan Hazard strike in the last-16, Belgium’s quest for a first European Championship sees them come up against a tough Italian side in Munich.

Roberto Martinez is sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard while Giorgio Chiellini faces a late fitness test for Italy.

Roberto Mancini’s side have conceded just one goal in their four matches so far but needed extra-time to overcome Austria in the last-16.

The winner of this one will play either Spain or Switzerland at Wembley on Tuesday.

Here’s our prediction for Belgium v Italy ahead of their game today.

Belgium v Italy prediction

It’s arguably the hardest of the quarter-final ties to call with Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ coming up against a talented and experienced Italian side.

This game could well be decided on the injured stars. If Chiellini is fit enough to start, Italy will build from the back and use their attacking talent to hurt Belgium.

Equally, if De Bruyne and Eden Hazard start and are fit to last the 90, they will make Italy’s task much tougher but the 2006 World Cup winners have enough quality collectively to get over the line.

Our prediction: Belgium 1-2 Italy (10/1 at bet365)

Belgium v Italy predicted team line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Vertonghen, Vermaelen, Alderweireld; T Hazard, Tielemans, Witsel, Meunier; Carrasco, Mertens; Lukaku.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bonucci, Spinnazola; Verratti, Jorginho, Pessina; Berardi, Immobile, Chiesa.

When is Belgium v Italy?

Belgium v Italy will kick-off at 8pm. You can watch it on BBC One with TV coverage starting at 7:30pm.

