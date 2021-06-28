What channel is Belgium v Italy Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Belgium’s quest to win an inaugural major championships this summer rumbles on following their narrow 1-0 victory over Portugal at the weekend – but Italy are primed to pose a much sterner test for boss Roberto Martinez.

Belgium had Thorgan Hazard’s first-half goal to thank for earning them safe passage past Portugal but also lost Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard through injury.

The pair may not be fit to feature on Friday against an Italian side that has looked fairly fresh in this tournament so far. Boss Roberto Mancini has certainly enjoyed deploying the additional substitutions allowed this summer.

We’re now past the halfway stage of the tournament, with both teams currently unbeaten after four Euro 2020 fixtures each.

And whoever emerges victorious here will then jet off to London for a crunch semi-final midway through next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Italy on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Italy on TV?

Belgium v Italy will take place on Friday 2nd July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Belgium v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Belgium v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on either the BBC or ITV. Watch this space as we will update you as soon as the TV schedule is confirmed.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Belgium v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via either the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The broadcasters are yet to confirm which games each will be showing live.

Belgium v Italy team news

Belgium: Martinez is sweating on the fitness of De Bruyne and Hazard. The Manchester City man twisted his ankle in the win over Italy, while Hazard appeared to pull a hamstring.

If neither feature then Dries Mertens and Yannick Carrasco should come into the XI. Thorgan Hazard should get the nod again, while Romelu Lukaku will start up front.

Italy: Giorgio Chiellini will hope to be fit but is carrying a thigh injury, while there is less optimism around Alessandro Florenzi’s availability.

Mancini recycled his entire forward line against Austria and could well do the same again here. Federico Chiesa inspired their win when coming off the bench and could now get a start.

Our prediction: Belgium v Italy

Belgium held firm against Portugal despite a barrage of pressure from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in Seville – and their defensive resolve will once again be tested here. Indeed, this could be as far as the Golden Generation get in this tournament.

Italy have performed well at Euro 2020 and look fresh heading into this encounter. Mancini’s ability to freely change his forward line and not worsen their goalscoring chances is a gift many managers would love to have.

Even with Hazard and De Bruyne this would be a tough game for Belgium. But without the star duo? It looks as though Italy will pinch this contest.

Our prediction: Belgium 1-2 Italy (10/1 at bet365)

