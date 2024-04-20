As well as seeking revenge for being dumped out of the competition at this stage and the 4-0 defeat in the 2021 final, Chelsea should have the added motivation of ensuring Emma Hayes goes out with a bang instead of a whimper.

The Women's Super League champions have had limited time to prepare for the crunch clash following Wednesday's win against Aston Villa, and they are sweating on the fitness of star player Lauren James, who missed the 3-0 success due to an unspecified injury.

Barcelona have yet to suffer a single defeat in the current season, and are on track to complete the treble for the second time in their history.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Barcelona v Chelsea?

Barcelona v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Chelsea kick-off time

Barcelona v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Barcelona v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Barcelona v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Barcelona v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (1/5) Draw (13/2) Chelsea (9/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.