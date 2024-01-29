Joelinton is the latest key man facing a spell on the sidelines, with the likes of Nick Pope, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes also unavailable, although Callum Wilson could return.

Aston Villa have not lost at home since a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last February, with 16 of their last 17 league games at Villa Park resulting in maximum points.

Their unlikely title charge has taken a hit over the last month, however, after losing two of their last four, and a positive result is needed after firing blanks in a stalemate at Everton in their last league outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 30th January 2024.

Aston Villa v Newcastle kick-off time

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Newcastle live on FuboTV at 3:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

