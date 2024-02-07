Villa come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of their 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, which leaves Unai Emery's men in fourth place.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league, with Mauricio Pochettino's side losing 4-1 at Liverpool and 4-2 at home against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The winner on Wednesday will set up an FA Cup fifth round clash against either Plymouth Argyle or Leeds United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will be shown on ITV from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Aston Villa and Chelsea official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

You can live stream the Aston Villa v Chelsea game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Aston Villa v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (6/5) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (21/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

