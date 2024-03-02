While it was the high point of Tottenham's mixed campaign, Arsenal could end up ruing that result as they are three points behind league leaders Chelsea, and will look to put things right in front of their own fans.

The Gunners head into the clash in winning form, as first-half strikes from Cloé Lacasse and Kim Little added to Geyse's own goal in a 3-1 success against Manchester United last weekend.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are on a poor run of results, after last Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa made it three games without a win to leave them sixth in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

Arsenal v Tottenham kick-off time

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Arsenal v Tottenham on the radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Arsenal v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/3) Draw (9/2) Tottenham (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

