They brushed the Foxes aside with ease to continue their eye-catching rise under Saudi ownership and leave some suggesting they can target more than just the top four this term.

Eddie Howe admitted that anything is still possible for Newcastle United after their Boxing Day victory over Leicester City but Tuesday's trip to the Emirates will test how they compare to the best the 2022/23 Premier League has to offer.

Those murmurings will grow louder still if they're able to get a result against league leaders Arsenal on Tuesday but that is easier said than done as Mikel Arteta's side have a perfect home record this term.

A comprehensive 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Boxing Day means the Gunners have won all seven of their Premier League games at the Etihad in 2022/23.

They'll be looking to make it eight in eight on Tuesday evening and extend their lead over Manchester City again – with Pep Guardiola's side taking on Chelsea later in the week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Arsenal v Newcastle kick-off time

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (5/6) Draw (11/4) Newcastle (3/1)*

Arsenal v Newcastle prediction

