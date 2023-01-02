While the impact of the North East club's Saudi owners is impossible to escape, there can be no denying the impressive job that Eddie Howe has done at St James' Park and the trip to north London is an opportunity for them to show just how far they have come.

The Premier League leaders host one of the division's rising powers on Tuesday evening as Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates.

The Magpies have established themselves as very real top four contenders and Howe's suggestion that anything is still possible for them this season will sound a lot more agreeable if they can get a result away at Arsenal.

The Gunners have not dropped a single point at home in 2022/23 – winning seven out of seven at the Emirates – and came from behind to extend that record by comprehensively beating West Ham United on Boxing Day.

The arrival of a Newcastle team that are high in confidence and hunting scalps is a real chance for them to show they should be taken seriously as bonafide Premier League title contenders this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock; Almiron, Wood, Joelinton

Arsenal v Newcastle prediction

The festive season always serves up a feast of Premier League football but this is the most exciting match since the World Cup break as two teams on the up meet on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle have proven already this term that they're capable of going toe-to-toe with the division's top teams but a win at the Emirates, where the Gunners have a perfect league record this term, would really be a statement.

The visitors won't fear Arsenal, which should make for an exciting, end-to-end encounter. You have to feel for the full-backs because in the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin there will be some pulse-raising wide forwards on show.

The Emirates has been a fortress for the Gunners this season and that could be the difference on Tuesday evening.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

Arsenal v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (5/6) Draw (11/4) Newcastle (3/1)*

