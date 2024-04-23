Arsenal, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, bounced back with a 2-0 win at Wolves in the league on Saturday night, with Leandro Trossard and Martin Ødegaard netting for the Gunners.

Arteta's side face off against Chelsea on Tuesday before they travel to Tottenham for the North London derby on Sunday afternoon, in a crucial week for their title hopes.

The Blues, who come into the Arsenal clash on the back of their 1-0 defeat against City in their FA Cup semi-final showdown on Saturday evening, find themselves ninth in the table despite going unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are fighting to finish in the top six this season, with Chelsea three points off Newcastle in sixth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 23rd April 2024.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Chelsea live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Arsenal (8/15) Draw (7/2) Chelsea (9/2)

