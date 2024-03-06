This may be Villa's first season back in Europe in more than a decade, but they're the favourites to win the 2023/24 Europa Conference League and are led by the right coach in Emery, who is a four-time Europa League winner.

It's been a hugely disappointing season for Ajax, meanwhile, as the Eredivisie side are 27 points off the summit of the table in the Dutch top tier and dropped out of the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

They have been much improved under interim boss John van 't Schip and beat FK Bodø/Glimt in the play-off round, but the visitors will still fancy their chances of taking a lead back to Villa Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Ajax v Aston Villa?

Ajax v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 7th March 2024.

Ajax v Aston Villa kick-off time

Ajax v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Ajax v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Ajax v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Ajax v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

