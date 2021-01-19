What channel is West Ham v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham can scramble into the top six as they face West Brom in the start of a batch of midweek Premier League fixtures tonight.

Advertisement

The Hammers have been in excellent nick so far in 2020/21 and are in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak.

David Moyes is aiming to strengthen his attacking forces in the January transfer window but, with Michail Antonio returning to fitness and form, the pressure is eased.

West Brom’s tails are up following their first win under new boss Sam Allardyce, a pulsating 3-2 victory over local rivals Wolves.

Allardyce will be keen to build momentum, starting with a clash against his former team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v West Brom on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Ham v West Brom on TV?

West Ham v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 19th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v West Brom will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Burnley.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Ham v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v West Brom team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.

West Brom predicted XI: Button, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Pereira, Grosicki, Robinson.

Our prediction: West Ham v West Brom

West Ham are one of the most interesting teams in the league right now.

They overcame a very difficult set of fixtures to start to the season in fine style, and now they’re approaching a cluster of more favourable fixtures in good shape.

West Brom will make the game tough and tight, but Antonio could well prove to be the difference-maker at the London Stadium.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 West Brom

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.