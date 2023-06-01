The Denver Nuggets are ready to face Miami Heat across a best-of-seven showdown that no-one could have predicted prior to the play-offs.

The NBA Finals has arrived with two contrasting teams set to go head-to-head for glory on the big stage.

Eastern Conference champions and top seeds Milwaukee Bucks were expected to go all the way but were halted by the bottom seeds Miami Heat in a 4-1 defeat.

Watch NBA Finals live on Sky Sports or BBC iPlayer

The Heat maintained their hot streak to topple the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics to reach the showpiece final where they will enter with nothing to lose.

The Nuggets have lost just three of their 15 play-off games this campaign, with series victories over Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers leading to this point. They are favourites to seal the deal.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the NBA Finals in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the NBA Finals 2023?

The NBA Finals begins in the early hours of Friday 2nd June 2023 for British fans, or Thursday 1st June in the US.

Matches in the NBA Finals start from approximately 1:30am UK time, though some of the encounters start earlier.

Check out the full schedule and coverage details below for exact times.

How to watch NBA Finals on TV

The NBA Finals will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch NBA Finals live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the NBA Finals via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the series with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NBA Finals TV schedule

All UK time/dates.

Game 1

Friday 2nd June

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat (1:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Game 2

Monday 5th June

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat (1am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / Mix / Sky Sports YouTube

Game 3

Thursday 8th June

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets (1:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Game 4

Saturday 10th June

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets (1:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / Mix / Sky Sports YouTube

More games will be confirmed in due course if neither team wins the series 4-0 from the opening matches.

