When is Super Bowl 2021? Time, date and how watch on TV and live stream in the UK

The Super Bowl is the grand daddy of all US sporting events, dripping with showbiz, oozing with meme-worthy moments, celebrity appearances, an iconic halftime show, and occasionally a football game breaks out.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled their way to the Vince Lombardi trophy last season with QB Patrick Mahomes putting in a fourth quarter for the ages to secure the title.

NFL playoff games are in full swing at the moment, with a host of teams still jostling for a spot in the showpiece game, including the Chiefs.

A growing contingent of the British population tune into the big game every year.

Once the ‘superb owl’, ‘hand egg’ and ‘rugby with pads’ banter merchants conclude their trading for the day, the faithful can really hunker down and gorge on the feast of NFL brilliance long into the early hours.

Excitement is building ahead of the 2021 match-up that will, of course, look very different to last year’s buzzing hive of activity, and we’ve got all the details you need to know about the 2021 edition of the Super Bowl including date, time and full TV details.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Super Bowl in 2021?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 7th February 2021, but any UK fans staying up for the whole thing will be nestled on their sofas long into Monday 8th.

The game traditionally takes place on the first Sunday of February and, for all the carnage of the last year, there’s some comfort in the fact that at least some traditions remain in tact.

What time is the Super Bowl 2021?

The game will begin around 11:30pm in UK time and is likely to run on until approximately 3am in the small hours of Monday morning.

Buckle up for a late on on this side of the Atlantic, and get those excuses ready for your boss – even if you are working from home!

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

How to watch the Super Bowl 2021 on TV

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

Exact TV coverage times and details will be confirmed closer to the date and we’ll bring you all the information as it lands!

Live stream the Super Bowl online

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass are expected to offer a special Super Bowl Pass which will give you the full game live plus a month of access to NFL Network shows and highlights from every game of the 2020 season, as they have done in previous years.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

This was supposed to be NBC’s year to broadcast the event, but a network trade has taken place meaning CBS are on duty this time, and you know what that means.

Analyst sensation – and former Dallas Cowboys QB – Tony Romo will be on co-commentary alongside the iconic voice of Jim Nantz. The pair previously worked together on the Super Bowl in 2019.

The 2020 Super Bowl was aired live on Fox with Joe Buck and legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman on the mic.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.