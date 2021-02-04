Watch Chiefs v Buccaneers in the UK on TV and live stream, injury news and prediction

It all boils down to this moment: the master versus the student, the legend versus the pretender, Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs. This is the Super Bowl, and we are ready for it.

Advertisement

The Chiefs head into this as the champions but they’re up against the most successful Super Bowl quarterback in the history of the sport.

Brady – at the age of 43 – is going all out for an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring, to add to his already unprecedented collection of six.

Mahomes has arrived though. The Chiefs’ stunning young QB has led his team to three consecutive AFC Championship games, including two Super Bowl jaunts. Can he fend of his most fearsome counterpart and add to his growing legend status?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chiefs v Buccaneers in the Super Bowl live on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl on TV?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday 7th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chiefs v Buccaneers will kick off at 11:30pm.

UK fans must be willing to sacrifice their Monday morning if they are to stay up for the whole spectacle, especially with the Super Bowl halftime show wedged into the game.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One from 11:30pm.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

How to live stream Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl online

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass are offering a special Super Bowl Pass which will give you the full US coverage – including all the Super Bowl commercials not broadcast on UK TV channels – for a special price of just 99p.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury news

WR Antonio Brown (knee) questionable

LB Lavonte David (hamstring) questionable

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, knee) questionable

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) questionable

Kansas City Chiefs injury news

OT Eric Fisher (Achilles) out

RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) questionable

CB Rashad Fenton (foot) questionable

LB Willie Gay (ankle) out

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) questionable

WR Demarcus Robinson (COVID-19 protocols) questionable

C Daniel Kilgore (COVID-19 protocols) questionable

Chiefs v Buccaneers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chiefs -3.5 (21/20) Buccaneers +3.5 (4/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chiefs v Buccaneers

This could be one of the most finely poised Super Bowl encounters of recent times. Across the board, the Chiefs are probably the most rounded team in the league, but the Bucs have the right tools in the right places, none more so than at quarterback.

In terms of experience, the Chiefs take a slender advantage having already lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy, but Brady and fellow ex-Patriots star Rob Gronkowski are at home in the showpiece game and can guide their younger teammates through the wild ordeal.

In reality, Tampa Bay’s stunning NFC Championship win over Green Bay was largely a product of their defence making huge plays to stop Aaron Rodgers dead in his tracks, while Brady threw an intensely un-Brady-like three interceptions. That bodes well for the Bucs though. They are more than a one-man unit.

The defence has also proven its ability to shut down run games, although that will simply give Mahomes a greater number of opportunities to sling deep shots, with human roadrunner Tyreek Hill primed for a massive game.

Add the fact that the Buccaneers are the first team in the Super Bowl era to be playing the showpiece game at their home stadium, and you can see how many times we’ve dipped back and forth between the sides in terms of predictions.

However, we’ll leave it at this: Tom Brady finds a way. He always has, he always will. The Chiefs are very feasible champions, and regardless of Sunday, they have all the makings of an empire in Tampa Bay, but Brady was born to command Super Bowls. Are you brave enough to bet against him?

Our prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers win 34-31

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.