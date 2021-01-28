Who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021?

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest fixtures on the entertainment calendar, the moment when showbiz and sport collides.

The great and the good from the music world have enthralled NFL fans and casual viewers over the years to break up the tense action on the field.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 will be no different when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The show will go on despite the lack of a brimming crowd of fans in Florida, but you can expect all involved will pull out all the stops in a bid to wow the world.

RadioTimes.com has all the details about the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021 including who is performing, what time they will emerge and more.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday 7th February 2021, but will run into the early hours of Monday morning. Prepare yourself for a late one!

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The game itself is scheduled to get underway at 11:30pm (UK time). The halftime show is likely to begin around 1am on Monday morning, but tune in earlier to make sure you catch the whole thing.

In fact, just tune in for the whole game! Tom Brady v Patrick Mahomes is not to be missed.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show?

The Weeknd has been confirmed as the headline act for the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The three-time Grammy Award winner topped the UK and US music charts in 2020 with his fourth studio album, After Hours.

The 30-year-old Canadian, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has sold more than 75 million records globally.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Regular NFL games have a 12-minute break between halves but the Super Bowl’s grander scale means a longer gap at halftime.

The performing artist is, on average, granted around 13 to 14 minutes to strut their stuff in front of a global television audience of 160 million.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches could be kept waiting for up to 30 minutes, with logistical issues such as the set-up and take-down of performance stages needing to be sorted.

What channel is the Super Bowl halftime show on?

You can watch all the Super Bowl action live on BBC One.

Alternatively, fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

How to live stream Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl LV and the halftime show will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and NFL Gamepass.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass also has all the action live on their service.

Who performed at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez wowed fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl halftime show history

A host of iconic artists and bands have performed at the Super Bowl over the years. RadioTimes.com has compiled the list of halftime performers since 2000:

2020 – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot

2014 – Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

2012 – Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, M.I.A., LMFAO

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Nelly

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Bilge, Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias

