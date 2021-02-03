When is Super Bowl 2021 in the UK? Date, time, TV Channel and halftime show

The Super Bowl is the ultimate collision of sport and showbiz, the pinnacle, a celebration of all things red, white and blue with a famed halftime show, iconic commercials and trailers, and hidden in the noise, a usually stunning NFL game beneath it all.

The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled their way to the Vince Lombardi trophy last season with QB Patrick Mahomes putting in a fourth quarter for the ages to secure the title.

Mahomes is back in the big game this year but faces legendary QB Tom Brady and his resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the show-stopping climax of the NFL season.

A growing contingent of the British population tune into the big game every year, and the 2021 edition will be no different.

Once the ‘superb owl’, ‘hand egg’ and ‘rugby with pads’ banter merchants conclude their trading for the day, the faithful can really hunker down and gorge on the feast of NFL brilliance long into the early hours.

Excitement is building ahead of the 2021 match-up that will, of course, look very different to last year’s buzzing hive of activity, and we’ve got all the details you need to know about the 2021 edition of the Super Bowl including date, time and full TV details.

When is the Super Bowl in 2021?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 7th February 2021, but any UK fans staying up for the whole thing will be nestled on their sofas long into Monday 8th.

The game traditionally takes place on the first Sunday of February and, for all the carnage of the last year, there’s some comfort in the fact that at least some traditions remain in tact.

What time is the Super Bowl 2021?

The kick-off time is 11:30pm in UK time and is likely to run on until approximately 3am in the small hours of Monday morning.

Buckle up for a late on on this side of the Atlantic, and get those excuses ready for your boss – even if you are working from home!

How to watch and live stream Super Bowl 2021 in the UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One from 11:30pm.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

Alternatively, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass are offering a special Super Bowl Pass which will give you the full US coverage – including all the Super Bowl commercials not broadcast on UK TV channels – for a special price of just 99p.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

This was supposed to be NBC’s year to broadcast the event, but a network trade has taken place meaning CBS are on duty this time, and you know what that means.

Analyst sensation – and former Dallas Cowboys QB – Tony Romo will be on co-commentary alongside the iconic voice of Jim Nantz. The pair previously worked together on the Super Bowl in 2019.

The 2020 Super Bowl was aired live on Fox with Joe Buck and legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman on the mic.

Who is playing?

Super Bowl LV will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Brady – the seasoned champion – against the reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs led by Mahomes – the perceived heir to Brady’s throne.

The Chiefs toppled the tremendous Buffalo Bills with relative ease in the AFC Championship to earn a shot at back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers overcame the mighty Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers unit in a tense, tight NFC Championship game.

This is a match-up between the master and the apprentice, the GOAT and the, well, the kid?

Mahomes has a lot of road to run in his career, but the pace he has set so far is truly spectacular. Brady’s longevity has set him apart though, and at the age of 43, he would be the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl since a spritely, young, 41-year-old Tom Brady in 2019.

In fact, Brady is the oldest player ever to feature on a Super Bowl roster in the history of the NFL.

Where is Super Bowl 2021 being held?

The Super Bowl will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA. Yes, you’re right: Tampa Bay are playing at home.

The Bucs have remarkably become the first team in history to feature in a Super Bowl showdown at their own stadium and Brady will be determined to make the most of this stunning opportunity.

Normally, up to 65,000 fans would be able to pack into the stands. Of course, this is 2021.

However, official attendance figures have been released by the NFL stating that 25,000 fans will be permitted into the stadium, with a further 30,000 cut-outs used to cover empty seats.

Around 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers will be among the fans in the stands.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jasmine Sullivan will team up to perform a duet version of The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the big game.

Fellow R&B star H.E.R. will perform America the Beautiful as part of the pre-game traditions.

When does the halftime show start?

The halftime show is expected to kick off at around 1am, depending on how long the actual Super Bowl game takes.

Two 15-minute quarters will be played before the halftime show (makes sense, right?) but as fans will know, that half an hour of play will be spread across almost three times that length due to how the game is played.

Who is performing in the halftime show?

The iconic Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by The Weeknd in 2021.

The Canadian artist holds the honour for the longest charted single in North America since records began 62 years ago with Blinding Lights.

Plenty of fans sacrificed their Monday morning mood to enjoy Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s explosive performance in 2020 – will you be staying up late for The Weeknd?

