Neighbours cast 'fought back tears' filming final scenes

Dr Karl Kennedy actor Alan Fletcher recently spoke with The Mirror about his last days on set for the iconic soap, saying that "it was very hard to fight back tears as we were saying the dialogue for what was going to be the last moments of the show".

After 37 years on screen, Neighbours will come to an end later this month, and it seems that the final days of filming proved emotional for the show's cast.

He continued: "There were hundreds of people in the studio to watch that final piece of filming. We had some speeches, I said a few words. There were some tears. There were some celebrations."

It's unsurprising that the final days on set were emotional for Fletcher, as the actor has been a member of the show's cast since 1994, alongside Jackie Woodburne who plays his character's wife, Susan.

Neighbours cast 2022 Facebook/Neighbours

The final episodes of the soap are set to feature the highly-anticipated returns of some veteran characters played by, amongst others, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

Of the returning cast, Fletcher said: "One of my favourites was Guy Pearce. There wasn’t a single person who was asked to do something for the end, who was available, who said no. Everybody wanted to help out."

Exact details of how the final episodes will play out have been under lock and key, although Jason Donovan recently hinted that an apparent leak detailing how his return would play out could be "close" to the truth.

Meanwhile, Stefan Dennis, who has been playing villainous businessman Paul Robinson on and off since the show began, recently confirmed that his character will be one of the three to feature in Neighbours' final ever scene.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

