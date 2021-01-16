Hollyoaks cast: who is leaving, joining and returning?

Hollyoaks celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, and the Chester residents were put through their paces, with a harrowing county lines story dominating the year.

Although the culmination of the festive episodes saw dodgy dealer Jordan killed off, there’s still more drama on the way in 2021.

There’s sure to be plenty of comings, goings and returnees over the next couple of months, so stay tuned to this page for the latest news.

Read on for your essential guide to the Hollyoaks cast.

JOINING

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch)

Despite having been ruffling some feathers in real life lately, Welch still has her finger on the acting pulse and the former Coronation Street star will be joining Hollyoaks in early 2021. While this is Welch’s first time on the soap, it is not Trish’s as she was on the show previously from 2010 to 2012 played by Paula Wolfenden.

Trish got into many scrapes during her last visit and even faced prison for a murder charge- though she was able to clear her name. Expect big things planned for the character, especially with someone as well known as Welch stepping into her shoes.

