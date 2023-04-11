James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has agreed to represent the incel (Angus Castle-Doughty), coming up with a defense strategy that involves an unaware Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is ready to resort to extreme measures to save the market.

Secret plans risk being exposed in Chester as Hollyoaks airs the latest twist in Eric Foster's appeal case.

Elsewhere in the village, an unexpected arrival wreak havoc on the Maaliks right as Misbah (Harvey Virdi) and Imran's (Ijaz Rana) relationship gets to a tipping point. And another mother-son duo is in need of a crucial confrontation when Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) asks Warren (Jamie Lomas) to meet up, but will he accept?

Read on for the biggest Hollyoaks spoilers for storylines airing between Monday 17th and Friday 21st April 2023.

1. Warren overhears Norma's story

Where does this leave Norma and her son?

Warren is adamant not to cave to his mum's request to meet up for his birthday.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) decides to help Norma after meeting with her, recognising she's just a mother who has been trying to protect her son.

Not giving up on her plan, Mercedes calls Warren who rushes to the place he was born. There, he listens to his mum telling her most painful secret to the McQueens. When Norma reveals the real reason she gave Warren up, he is distraught, but will he forgive her?

2. Cindy goes to great lengths to save the market

Cindy has a special poker night up her sleeve. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Cindy sets a plan in motion when he finds out estate agent Francis is representing a wealthy buyer who could snap up the market from her.

With the help of Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Cindy steals Francis's briefcase, but finds nothing useful in there. She then decides to go to plan B, but Zara (Kelly Condron) asks her no to do anything illegal not to tarnish her brother Luke's reputation.

Grace convinces Zara to have a casino night to raise some funds, with Francis agreeing to attend.

The event is a success, but Cindy feels guilty over her illicit actions. Will she have a change of heart or go ahead with her plan?

3. James is cornered by Eric and manipulates Maxine

The lawyer has taken Eric's case. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

James is wrestling with his conscience now he's defending Eric, particularly as the incel is still hung up on his misogynistic views.

The lawyer reminds his client that he needs to show some remorse if he wants a chance to regain his freedom and suggests to involve an unaware Maxine, sending her a visitation order.

Blackmailed by Eric, James does his best to convince his legal secretary to agree to meet with her assailant or risks landing in jail himself.

After his multiple mentions of Eric, Maxine grows suspicious James is hiding something and confronts him, but he chooses to lie.

4. Donna-Marie goes down a familiar road

Donna-Marie's mental health is taking a toll as her children are distant.

Feeling isolated now her children aren't around, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) spirals as her cries for help aren't heard.

Busy with Eric's appeal and planning his wedding with Ste (Kieron Richardson), James snaps at her when she wants to organise something for Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw). This causes Donna-Marie to go down a familiar dark path when she calls Harrold looking for drugs.

Juliet gets back home at the worst possible time, leading to an emotional outburst.

5. Peri urges Juliet to come clean

Peri can't keep Juliet's secret any longer. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) has been keeping Juliet's secret for a while.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the nurse tells her girlfriend it's time to tell the truth as she can't lie much longer.

Will Juliet agree to tell their families she didn't have the stem cell transplant?

6. Romeo and Rayne have different views

Romeo has fallen head over heels for Rayne but a misunderstanding risks upending their romance. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) hit the rocks when the influencer is unable to separate from her phone.

When she receives an offer for her and Romeo to become brand ambassadors for a sexy lingerie company, Rayne is elated. Her boyfriend, however, doesn't seem to be on board with the partnership.

After getting a honest talk from her best friend Lacey (Annabelle Davis), Rayne realises she has been neglecting Romeo's needs and goes to comfort him. Will they find a way to smooth their differences?

7. Imran feels smothered at home

Is he hiding something? Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Imran is growing more and more restless as he feels suffocated by the attentions he's receiving from his family. Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) offers to spend some time with him to take his friend's mind off things.

At home, Misbah notices some missing food and worries that Imran may have relapsed and confronts him when she finds a ticket to London. Is Imran planning on going away?

8. Misbah deals with a guest

She has a decision to make. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

After opening up to Zain (Jonas Khan) about feeling scared now her children have grown up, Misbah finds more that she has bargained for when a guest arrives without notice.

Her sister-in-law's son Dillon shows up at her house, admitting his mum kicked him out after he was expelled. Looking for somewhere to stay, he gives Misbah a list of reasons why he feels accepted in her place, unlike his own home. Will she agree to have him over?

