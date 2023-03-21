The radical misogynist played by Angus Castle-Doughty will be sentenced for the crossbow attack at The Dog , but does this truly mark the end of a dark chapter for Chester?

Eric Foster will be getting his comeuppance in new scenes of Hollyoaks.

It seems that fans of the Channel 4 soap haven't seen the last of the villain as he makes lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) a tempting offer. Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) spirals, devoured by guilt over his long-lost brother's deranged actions.

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) tells the truth after the crash at the Grand Bazaar and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds a new ally in Sharon Bailey (Jamelia Davis).

Read on for all your Hollyoaks spoilers from 27th-31st March 2023.

1. Diane and Maxine attend the women's conference

Tony is still reeling from Eric's attack and has trouble sleeping. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Diane (Alex Fletcher) reassures Tony there's nothing to worry about regarding her attending the women's conference with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

However, Tony's paranoia goes through the roof when Jack Osborne (James McKenna) sees online Diane at the conference. The two men have a heart-to-heart, but will the pub owner get the help he so desperately needs following Eric's ordeal?

Meanwhile, Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) realises someone is breaking into The Dog and that Tony's concerns may have been well-founded.

2. Cindy tells the truth about the Grand Bazaar insurance

Cindy's web of lies begins to unravel. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Cindy realises she can't keep her cover and finally tells Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) the bitter truth: the Grand Bazaar isn't insured.

Following Norma (Glynis Barber) and Warren's (Jamie Lomas) car crash, the café will need substantial work, but will they be able to raise funds?

Cindy resorts to desperate measures to get bank manager Alex on her side. Hoping she would lend her more money, Cindy organises a girls' night, but things turn sour when Alex has an allergic reaction to one of her cocktails.

3. Brooke is overwhelmed at their new job

Brooke has taken up a new job at The Love Boat. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Brooke (Tylan Grant) continues working at The Love Boat, but the bar's noisy environment as well as having to take care of the house and family are taking a toll on them.

When a fire alarm is accidentally set off, Brooke experiences sensory overload.

As Lizzie (Lily Best) suggests she and Damon (Jacob Roberts) should adapt the workplace to meet Brooke's needs, the owner comes up with an idea and puts it in place without consulting Brooke. Will they find a common ground?

4. Sharon and Mercedes forge a friendship

Sharon wants to help Mercedes win over DeMarcus. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Mercedes is in dire need of an ally as DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) still isn't on board with her romance with his dad Felix (Richard Blackwood).

She opens up to new Dee Valley doctor Sharon, who offers her a piece of advice and tries to put in a good word with DeMarcus.

When Mercedes stops by to drop off Felix's favourite childhood sweets, will DeMarcus give her the cold shoulder?

5. Eric makes a tempting offer to James

Eric held several Chester residents hostage in a violent outburst at Verity's wake. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Eric's sentencing approaches and the village awaits with bated breath to hear how long he'll stay behind bars.

But the incel won't go down without a fight as he offers James any amount of money to get his freedom back. The lawyer is tempted to help Eric, but his fiancé Ste (Kieron Richardson) warns him against taking the case. Will he listen?

6. Juliet wants to be involved in Ste and James's wedding

Juliet will need a more aggressive treatment. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

In an attempt to protect his sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) who's awaiting her stem cell transplant, James and Ste decide to keep their wedding plans a secret.

When Juliet finds out the truth, she's upset but announces she wants to be involved to keep herself busy ahead of the transplant.

Ste and James decide to bring the wedding forward and to scale down on their original plans to help pay for Juliet's private healthcare. Meanwhile, Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) organises a party for her daughter after overhearing a conversation between her and Peri (Ruby O'Donnell).

7. Tony visits Eric in prison

Tony agrees to see Eric, but what will he have to say?

A struggling Tony is shocked to receive a call from Eric, who insists he visit him in prison.

His wife is worried Tony isn't processing the trauma of Eric's attack and consults Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok). Diane then encourages Tony to overcome his fears and takes him to visit Eric, but how will the confrontation go down?

Later on, Tony and Diane try to reconnect by planning a romantic night. They enlist the help of Maxine and Beau to tire out baby Eva so she can sleep through in her room.

8. Mercedes hatches an illegal plan

The McQueens risk losing their home, but Mercedes won't let that happen. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

The McQueens have to make some fast cash when Sally (Annie Wallace) announces their house has been sold.

Determined to keep the roof over her family's head, Mercedes comes up with an illegal plan to keep afloat.

