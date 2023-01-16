Warren has been gravely ill for a number of months, after his heavy use of painkiller use last year caused extensive damage to the organ. In recent scenes, Warren revealed that without a miracle donor, he only had mere weeks left to live.

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) seemingly left son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for dead in tonight's Hollyoaks (16th January), despite having agreed to donate part of her liver to the dying fan-favourite.

But what he didn't know was that, after his long-lost mother Norma volunteered to get tested, the scheming Grace Black (Tamara Wall) paid an associate to forge the results, making it appear as though Norma wasn't a compatible match.

But the mother of Warren's children, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) heard an incriminating message from the forger, and although she initially agreed to keep quiet so that she could ensure full custody of the twins and Grace could inherit Norma's business, everything soon changed.

When Sienna realised how low Warren was, she agreed to let him spend his days with Sophie and Sebastian while he was still able to. Guilt-ridden after they shared a heart-heart, Sienna ended up kissing Warren - later explaining to boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) that she simply felt sorry for her ex.

More like this

Hollyoaks' Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)

The truth was more complex, though, as Sienna tried to appeal to an unrelenting Grace. Later, Sienna confessed to Norma, who went full Undertaker mode and threatened to kill Grace for daring to lie about her not being a fit donor.

But, just as Sienna was begging for Grace's life, Norma's wrath was interrupted by a call from Warren's son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), who was rushing his dad to hospital as he was now coughing up blood.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Norma raced there and announced that she was a suitable liver match after all, adding that she had been re-tested and her results had been fast-tracked. A doctor arrived and confirmed that, not only was Norma a viable match, but they had a cancellation and could perform the operation that very day.

Warren was grateful as he clutched his mother's hand, and later told Joel that despite his failings as a father, he loved him very much. But as the doctor returned, she revealed that Norma wasn't in her hospital bed, and if she didn't return soon the surgery couldn't go ahead.

Joel made a call to track her down, but we soon saw Norma heading out of the hospital, looking conflicted. Has she sealed Warren's fate? After so many near-misses and fake deaths, is the Hollyoaks hardman about to be killed off for real?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.