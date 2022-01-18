6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Warren in danger and Luke gets a blast from the past

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has a painful brush with his traumatic past leaving his family shattered, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) crosses a line, and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) must choose which sister he wants to be with!

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 24th – 28th January 2022.

Warren’s brush with death

You can’t keep a good bad boy down – unless you run him over in the village and he stacks it like a bag of spuds. We pick up straight after Warren’s accident and Foxy’s life is on the line when he has a seizure while recovering in hospital.

The proud tough guy is shaken but doesn’t want a fuss, though he’s even more rattled when Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) warns him he needs to make some lifestyle changes to avoid a serious threat to his health. As fretting Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) keeps an eye on his ailing dad, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) makes a discovery about her former patient concerning Brody’s death – could the truth soon be exposed? Another seizure could be the least of Warren’s worries.

Cindy splits Ollie and Becky?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Becky stop bickering and start bonding when the barmy brunette helpfully suggests some alternative therapies for Luke’s dementia. That lasts all of five minutes when Becky then makes an appalling statement that sends outrage across the village.

Hoping it’s enough to make stepson Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) see his girlfriend’s true colours proves wishful thinking for Cind as manipulative Becky learns something damning about the future Mrs Morgan. Turns out she’s secretly been in contact with Stephen McGregor, one of the gang of thugs that attacked Luke over 20 years ago and did nothing while Mark Gibbs raped him.

Luke’s blast from the past

Despite Cindy having her reasons (and contact with McGregor having been established by Luke’s late mum shortly before her death last year) Ollie is horrified and takes control of the situation, posing as his dad to lure McGregor to the village wanting vengeance. This is beyond risky even for troublemaker Becky and she refuses to back her boyfriend’s plan, forcing him to turn to Cindy for help.

Stephen comes to Hollyoaks and bumps into Luke, who of course has no idea why he’s there. And with his FTD symptoms escalating, will Luke even remember their horrifying history? Ollie panics when Luke vanishes, but when he later tracks down Stephen will he find out what’s happened to his distressed dad?

Sid makes his choice

Being torn between two potential girlfriends isn’t as much fun as Sid thought it would be, mainly because the ladies in question are stepsisters which makes the situation rather awkward. As he commits to Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best), Sid still can’t get Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) out of his head and reckons it’s decision time.

Lizzie unwittingly helps him along with a comment that rattles the teen Lothario, though his behaviour ends up pushing her to a big decision. Sid finally confesses to Serena that Lizzie’s the one he wants, but after all that faffing will she want him? And can the sisterly bond survive being involved with the same fella?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Elsewhere among Hollyoaks’ newest family there is suspicion when Serena and Lizzie spot dad Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) having a clandestine chat with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). Surely their faithful, salt-of-the-earth father isn’t having an affair? What they don’t know, but we do, is Maxine isn’t his mistress but his long-lost love child. Dave is keen to build a relationship but he doesn’t want the rest of his family to know she exists yet. But what if they found out anyway?

Grief has gripped James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), and seeing as he was struggling with a burgeoning gambling habit before his recent bereavement expect him to be plunged into full-on addiction before long. Can Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) help his traumatised lover by getting him to share his feelings, or will that push him further away?