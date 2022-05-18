The character was drawn into the fake death saga last week when he was shot by a terrified Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who has been convinced that Jamie was back for their baby son Thomas.

Will's injury turned out to be minor, but Gabby admitted that Jamie is alive and well and that she and Will's daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) had been keeping the news from Jamie's mother - and Will's partner - Kim Tate (Claire King).

Thinking that they must have got it wrong, Will asked Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) to look into it, and Gabby later learned that the clues she previously linked to Jamie actually had nothing to do with him.

But just as Will was certain that there was no truth in the claims about Jamie, Harriet informed him that someone had seen a man matching Jamie's description with daughter Millie's (Willow Bell) grandmother, Hazel (Kate Anthony). She advised Will to tell Kim everything, and in the latest episode, Kim noticed that Will seemed troubled.

He revealed that he had caught Sam Dingle (James Hooton) out for poaching on the grounds of Home Farm, and Harriet later suggested that they could file a missing persons report on Jamie to make things more official.

Is Emmerdale's Kim Tate set for a huge shock? ITV

As Kim opened up to Will over Jamie, he continued to keep quiet about what he knew. Will then told Harriet that no good could come of Jamie resurfacing - before meeting up with an old friend called Mike.

Mike greeted Will by reminding him of their time sharing a cell in prison, and Will asked the man to find someone for him - none other than Jamie Tate. When Mike asked what he wanted him to do to Jamie, Will was confused; but eventually he instructed him simply to report back to him so he could make sure Jamie would never show his face in the village again.

Will they find Jamie? And if they do, will he be persuaded not to return? Or might Will's interference spur Jamie on to head home and turn mum Kim's life upside down?

