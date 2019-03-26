Rishi and Manpreet reveal some BIG news! (Picture: ITV)

One big happy family, right? Or not?

Shila Iqbal who plays Aiesha tells RadioTimes.com about the return of her character...

Shila, how does it feel to return to Emmerdale?

"I am over the moon to be back at Emmerdale as a regular. My family love Emmerdale and to be appearing in a show that you’ve grown up watching, just feels like a dream! I’m really grateful to the producers for bringing me back!

More like this

"Everyone has been lovely, especially my on screen family, who have just been so welcoming and have really made me feel at home. I have to be careful not to call cast members by their character names though!"

Why does Aiesha return?

"Aiesha has been living it large in London, living a glamorous life with various boyfriends. Only her current boyfriend couldn’t quite cope with her princess demands, so she comes back crying to mummy- being the mummy’s girl she is! With no where to stay and needing some TLC, she barges her way in to the Sharma’s residence. Aiesha definitely makes herself at home!"

Aiesha is back... and moving in! (Picture: ITV)

What can we expect from Aiesha going forward?

"A lot of fun, laughter, and of course it wouldn’t be Aiesha without her melodramatic tears. I think Aiesha is definitely a naturally comical character, but at the same time there’s something quite endearing about her! Aiesha very much represents the new generation of social media fascination and her phone is her third hand. She is always camera ready! She speaks her mind, although it comes from a ditzy but good place for sure. I think although certain locals may be annoyed by her initially, they soon begin to realise her effervescent personality is just Aiesha being Aiesha!"

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.