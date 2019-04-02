Surprise! David and Tracy walk-in on Jacob and Maya... (Picture: ITV)

However, if these SNEAK PEAK photos are evidence to go by, it looks like Jacob and predator school teacher Maya are about to be busted on Tuesday 2 April, when David and his ex-girlfriend Tracy Shankley arrive home early to Farrer's Barn!

As David and Tracy clock Jacob and Maya looking comfortable together on the sofa, will they wonder what's going on? Or will manipulative Maya maage to talk her way iht of trouble... agan?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.