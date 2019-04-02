Busted? David and Tracy walk in on secret lovers Jacob and Maya in Emmerdale
Will dad David finally guess what's being going on since last year?
Village shopkeeper David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) has already come close to accidentally exposing the secret affair going on between his teenage stepson, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and David's girlfriend Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) in Emmerdale. But so far, both Jacob and Maya have managed to talk their way out of trouble and squash any suspicions he might have.
However, if these SNEAK PEAK photos are evidence to go by, it looks like Jacob and predator school teacher Maya are about to be busted on Tuesday 2 April, when David and his ex-girlfriend Tracy Shankley arrive home early to Farrer's Barn!
As David and Tracy clock Jacob and Maya looking comfortable together on the sofa, will they wonder what's going on? Or will manipulative Maya maage to talk her way iht of trouble... agan?
