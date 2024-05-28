When Tom made Belle think her mental health was relapsing, his scheme backfired when Belle called the nurses assigned to her care, and chose to be admitted as an inpatient.

Belle opted not to let Tom visit her, instead asking her sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) to visit.

Knowing how much Belle loved their pet, Tom injected Piper with a substance which rendered her unable to move. He told his colleagues at the vets' surgery, before putting in a call to Lydia.

Tom played up to the role of heartbroken owner as he lied to Lydia over Piper's illness, insisting that Piper may not have long left to live.

When Tom reminded Lydia how much Belle loved Piper, Lydia offered to tell Belle what was going on when she saw her that day.

Meanwhile, Belle had a chat with a psychiatrist, explaining that she had agreed to try for a baby with her husband, wanting to please him despite not being ready herself, because "it felt easier".

When quizzed on this, Belle relayed that she and Tom often "got their wires crossed", and claimed that she hadn't been herself lately - despite the fact that her current state of mind is all down to Tom's coercive control.

Tom has also been violent towards Belle, and is abusing her in every aspect of their lives together.

Just as it looked like progress might be made for Belle, Lydia interrupted the session, and ultimately broke the news of Piper's 'condition'.

Will Tom's actions lead Belle to discharge herself from the mental health unit?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale is airing at the earlier time of 7pm from 27th May - 31st May. The soap usually airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.