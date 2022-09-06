6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Kim Tate discovers that Jamie is alive

Meanwhile, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) receives an offer from partner Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), but there might be a snag. And Jai's father Rishi (Bhasker Patel) upsets Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) when they have lunch together. As for Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), could things be looking up?

Remember the 'death' of Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) last year? His mum Kim (Claire King) was convinced he had faked the whole thing, given her own habit of doing the same! But just as she accepted he was gone, viewers were let in on the secret that Jamie really was alive after all . And now Kim is set to find out at last. Elsewhere, troubled Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) prepares to welcome wife Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) home, while Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) tries to keep his secret from Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 12th - 16th September 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Kim learns the truth about Jamie

Kim is reunited with her granddaughter as she learns the truth. (ITV) ITV

Kim is left frustrated when beloved granddaughter Millie (Willow Bell) and her other gran Hazel (Kate Anthony) fail to show up next week; but Kim is shocked when she later hears that Hazel has been in an accident. Heading to the hospital, Kim hears that Hazel was pushed down the stairs by none other than Jamie - who until that moment, Kim thought was dead!

Hazel is scared when Kim insists that she tell her exactly what Jamie has been up to, but she fills Kim in on her time living with Jamie. Hard-faced and furious, Kim responds by calling the police and reporting her son for attempted murder - but young Millie is scared and confused to see Kim. Wanting to keep the little girl safe, Kim brings her to Home Farm but she is still shy. As Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) struggle to absorb the news that Jamie is alive following their previous suspicions, Kim privately weeps and smashes up the living room.

Soon the police show Kim proof of Jamie's existence, and as Millie overhears her grandmother talking about her dad, Millie is upset and Kim is terrified to find that she has run away. Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) informs her that they still haven't found Millie, so will she be okay? And will Jamie be back?

2. Liam struggles as Leyla returns

Liam attends a therapy session with his wife. (ITV) ITV

After Leyla left for treatment over her drug addiction, Liam looks ahead to her imminent homecoming next week. But pal Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) is worried that Liam is in denial over the reality of the situation. Understanding from the experience of watching brother Jai's own addiction and recovery, Priya asks Jai to help manage Liam's expectations.

Jai coaches Liam on how to deal with his wife's rehabilitation, leaving Liam with the hard truth of living with an addict. And when Liam joins Leyla for a couples' therapy session, the pair both open up and Liam is exhausted by the day's conversations. The following day, Liam brings his wife home, but things are still tense between them. Can they find a way to reconnect as Leyla settles back into the village?

3. Mack's mystery lover refuses to back off

Mack surprises Charity as he compensates for his guilt. (ITV) ITV

Guilt-ridden Mack continues to feel awful over his recent one night stand, and decides to tell Charity everything. But as a suggestive Charity leads him to the bedroom, Mack backtracks on that plan. Later, Charity is thrilled when he surprises her with a trip to Ibiza, and excitedly starts preparing for the holiday.

But Mack is still fielding calls from the mystery woman he slept with behind her back, and he furtively answers another call as he demands that his lover leaves him alone. But who is it? We know that it's someone local, so there's bound to be drama aplenty when that bombshell is revealed!

4. Jai gets his life back on track

Will the couple's happiness last? (ITV) ITV

It's been on again, off again for Laurel and Jai after he fraudulently took out a loan in her name earlier this year. Then his addiction was revisited as Jai almost relapsed, before being framed for cocaine that actually belonged to Leyla! Now, finally, the couple are taking another chance and seem to be happier than ever.

When Laurel asks Jai to move back in with her, he's delighted. But his son Archie is unimpressed. Given that he's always been fond of Laurel in the past, why is the young boy not so keen to have the blended family reunited once more? Can Jai and Laurel convince him that this time, everything will work out? Rather a risky promise to make in a soap, but it's worth a try!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Rishi offends Bernice

Bernice is stunned when Rishi bails on their date. (ITV) ITV

As they both admit to suffering from loneliness, Rishi and Bernice chat and agree to have lunch together. But during the occasion, Rishi is left feeling that Bernice is far too intense for him - so he walks out on her! Poor form, Rishi.

Bernice is mortified when she finds out, and later confronts him for ditching her. Will Rishi make things right over his rudeness? And could he find that he has made a mistake in judging Bernice too quickly? It would be nice to see a bit of happiness for these two, whether that's separately or apart.

6. Noah receives an offer

Noah is pleased to find work. (ITV) ITV

Since leaving prison, Noah has seemed sincere about turning his life around. Having earned himself a qualification as an electrician, he's been keen to find a job in that field rather than relying on bar work at family pub The Woolpack.

In upcoming episodes, an opportunity presents itself when local electrician Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) offers him a position as his apprentice. Will his new job be a success for Noah, and will he and the overworked Marcus prove to be a good team?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.