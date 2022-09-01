Who is Mack's mystery Emmerdale lover as he cheats on Charity?

Only recently, the couple lost a baby together, with Charity suffering an ectopic pregnancy just as she was starting to look forward to having another child. Mack and Charity have both been struggling separately, with Mack growing more worried that he wouldn't be happy to go without having a child.

It's been clear that Charity has no plans to become pregnant again after the tragedy, and the pair haven't been intimate in the weeks since. Mack decided to book them onto the wellness retreat organised by Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), but the event didn't go to plan. Still, it amused them enough to get them laughing together.

As their bond re-emerged, Mack and Charity shared a kiss. But Charity pulled away, conscious that this was the first time they had been close since their loss. Mack then chose that moment to suggest that they could have another baby, and Charity was furious over his insensitive timing as she stormed off.

Another conversation led to a bigger row, ending with Charity instructing her other half to find someone else if he was so desperate to procreate. And, while Charity despaired and began to regret her harsh words, Mack had followed her instructions!

We saw Charity confiding in frenemy - and Mack's sister - Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), as she realised that it was just too soon to decide for sure on having more children. Moira was supportive, seeing how much Charity loved Mack. She informed her that she had seen Mack heading out to get drunk, but assured Charity that he adored her and that they could make things right.

Charity thanked her, and planned to follow her advice. But as she left messages for Mack and hoped for a reconciliation, Mack was in a hotel bed. As he picked up his phone to check in, a mystery female hand batted the phone away, with a mischievous Mack taking the bait.

But who is this secret lover? It can surely only be a matter of time before Charity learns the truth...

Who is Mack's mystery lover in Emmerdale?

Who has Mack cheated with? ITV

Well, we can certainly speculate over the identity of Mack's mystery woman - after all, it must be someone significant for maximum drama. Spoilers for next week also reveal that he will admit to pal Nate (Jurell Carter) that he cheated with someone local to the village.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So who could it be? Well, there are plenty of options! How about Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)? That could be controversial after what Charity's son Noah (Jack Downham) put Chloe through not so long ago. Chloe has previously had brief whirlwind romances with Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and Nate himself, so could that explain Nate's shaken reaction?

Or could it be Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who has been looking for love? She has been known for troublemaking in the past, but only a short while ago, the young mother was completely disgusted over lothario Kit's (Thoren Ferguson) double dalliances with her and stepmum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy). So, would she really be interested in getting involved in another messy triangle?

As a last guess for now, there's also Belle - what a dramatic reveal that would be! But Belle has only just finished lecturing cousin Chas (Lucy Pargeter) over her own affair. Surely she wouldn't do this to Charity, right?

Ah, but this is soapland, and anything can happen...

Read more:

For help and support on the issues discussed above, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, or find the right support for you here.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.