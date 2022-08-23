6 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Pregnant Amelia plans to run away

Pregnant teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) decides to run away next week to escape her worries. Also, newcomer Naomi (Karene Peter) finds herself recognised by Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) over the brutal attack that left the latter in hospital . Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) cheats on partner Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) after a tense encounter.

Also, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) plans to resume her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) as her mum Faith (Sally Dexter) prepares for her death from terminal cancer. Elsewhere, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) makes a move on friend Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), and Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is determined to drive a wedge between daughter Liv (Isobel Steele) and her husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

Here's what to expect on Emmerdale from 29th August - 2nd September 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Amelia plans to leave the village

Amelia asks Noah to run away with her. ITV

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) continues to support a vulnerable Amelia next week, and the pair also make their relationship official. But, knowing that dad Dan will never accept Noah as part of her life, expectant mother Amelia later asks Noah to go to London with her – but she's left devastated when he decides not to join her.

Still, she remains determined to leave anyway. But can Noah convince her to stay? When Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) tells Dan he's overheard Amelia's plans, Dan panics when he spots a bus pulling away from the village, thinking his daughter has already gone. But can he reach her in time? Or will Amelia change her mind?

2. Nicola recognises Naomi

Nicola recognises Naomi from her attack. ITV

Just as Naomi seems to be settling into the village, there's a massive twist. Before that, though, we see her flirting with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) as they spend more time together. Naomi's brother Ethan (Emile John) and his partner Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) invite her and Nate to a barbecue, and they agree to go together. But Naomi is annoyed when dad Charles meddles in the romance, although he also puts her forward for a job at the café.

As she goes for an interview at the café, Naomi wins over Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) and is offered the job. Nate drops her off for her first day and things are going well, until co-owner Nicola is spooked when she recognised Naomi's voice and her trainers from the attack she was subjected to. Is Naomi one of the girls responsible for Nicola's injuries?

3. Mack cheats on Charity

Mack strays after a row with Charity. ITV

Wondering how to bring up his feelings on having children, Mack takes Charity on a wellness retreat next week. But the session is a disaster and they leave, laughing on the way out. When the couple share a kiss, Charity worries as they haven't been intimate since losing their baby. Using the subject as an opportunity, Mack tells her he wants to try for another baby.

Charity doesn't share his sentiment and she storms off, with Mack aware that he's messed things up. Later, she calls him out for his insensitivity and they are left at a stalemate. She insists there's no chance of having another baby, while Mack refuses to let go of the idea. Mack feels hurt when Charity responds that if he wants kids, it won't be with her. She suggests he does so elsewhere, and Mack takes her at her word when he ends up in bed with a mystery woman! What a way to treat Charity who he claimed to love...

Little does Mack know that Charity has been chatting to his sister, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), and now wants to fix things with him. A sheepish Mack arrives home and is surprised when Charity doesn't rule out a baby in the future. The pair are united once more, but Mack's guilty secret looms. Will Charity find out what he's done?

4. Faith prepares for her death as Chas resumes affair

Faith is preparing to die. ITV

When Al hands Chas two burner phones as confirmation that their affair is back on, she is wracked with guilt; just not enough guilt to stop her from turning him down! She also continues to worry about her mum, and Chas is frustrated when Faith is still in denial about coping with the effects of her cancer. However, Faith is actually being practical as she prepares for the aftermath of her death.

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) finds an emotional Faith writing Christmas cards in case she doesn't live to see the festivities. Emmerdale recently confirmed that Faith's heartbreaking death is due to take place during the soap's 50th anniversary episodes, so sadly we know that she doesn't have long left. Will she be able to achieve everything she wants to in her final weeks?

5. Dan kisses Harriet

Dan makes a pass at Harriet. ITV

As well as dealing with Amelia's drama, Dan is sad to be moving out of Harriet's house and back into Dale Head cottage next week after developing strong feelings for his friend. But Harriet is shocked when Dan leans in for a kiss, and she feels awkward to realise that Dan likes her in that way.

As she leaves, Dan is kicking himself for his actions, but Harriet soon starts to see him in a new light when Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) says she could do a lot worse than Dan. What a lovely endorsement! Will Harriet give things a go with him after all?

6. Sandra continues to try and ruin Liv's marriage

Vinny is left uncomfortable. ITV

After her initial comments about Vinny's banter with Liv's best friend Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Sandra tries to put doubt in Liv's mind when she furtively pushes Vinny and Gabby closer together – but when Liv shows no signs of jealousy, Sandra's dismayed.

Later, the manipulative woman plies Gabby and Vinny with drinks, and Sandra starts giving away details of her own love life in the hopes that it will get to Vinny, who finds the whole thing embarrassing. Feigning ignorance about Liv's asexuality, Sandra pushes on with her comments, wanting to see Vinny crack. Will her scheming pay off, or will Liv and Vinny's marriage remain solid?

For help and support on baby and pregnancy loss, you can visit The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust or find the right support for you here. For help in coping with terminal illness, you can visit Marie Curie here.

