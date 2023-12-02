Tom King (James Chase) is deflated when romantic plans for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) go awry, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) gets a job and several villagers are caught up in various degrees of love entanglements.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for 11th - 15th December 2023

1. Mackenzie Boyd's hunt for baby Reuben takes a worrying turn

Will Mack find Reuben? ITV

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) hides the truth about Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and baby Reuben from Mack, causing more tension.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) still wants a big family Christmas, and pressures Matty to get Amy to join.

But Mack struggles with the idea of sitting down for Christmas dinner with no clue where his little boy is. Matty and Amy end up in a heated argument, and Matty soon tells Mack that he and Amy are visiting Chloe and Reuben the following day.

Mack's mood is dark as he takes this in, and he rushes to see Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), all fired up with a plan to get his son back. The couple covertly follow Amy's car, but Matty is horrified and Amy is furious to spot them.

Mack snatches Amy's phone so he can lure Chloe to a meet-up by pretending he's Amy. Chloe is excited and oblivious, until Mack's careless texting raises her suspicions, and she realises she could walk into a trap.

Chloe sends a reply telling Mack he'll never see Reuben again, and Mack's despair turns to fury.

Amy shames Mack for treating vulnerable Chloe badly again, while Matty accuses Mack of destroying his relationship with Amy. Mack couldn't care less, and his sarcasm prompts Matty to punch him.

Amy blames Mack for everything, while Matty is broken, believing he and Amy are over. But at the HOP, Amy is startled when she is grabbed by a hooded figure. Who is it and what do they want?

2. Eric Pollard confides in dismissive Rodney Blackstock

Pollard is struggling. ITV

Pollard feels unable to face his Parkinson's Support Group meeting, and he is later taken by surprise when he experiences an unexpected tremor. Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) encourages Pollard to open up to pal Rodney about his diagnosis.

But when he does so, Pollard is perplexed by Rodney's off-hand reaction to his heartbreaking diagnosis. Why is Rodney behaving this way, and will Pollard find the strength to attend the next support group meeting?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

3. Paddy Kirk defends ex Chas Dingle against angry son Aaron

Aaron is not impressed. ITV

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) feels like Paddy has given in to Chas when he agrees to share Eve's Christmas with her.

When Paddy defends Chas and reminds her that he and Eve will always love her, whatever Aaron thinks, Chas is grateful for his support.

Meanwhile, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is shocked by Aaron's attitude towards his mum. Will anything thaw Aaron's contempt for Chas?

4. Tom King's plans are overshadowed by the Christmas fair

Tom plans a surprise. ITV

Belle is intrigued when Tom announces he has a secret plan to give her a memorable Christmas. But Tom is soon beating himself up over his failed plans, just as Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) announces surprise guests for the Christmas fair.

What is Tom planning, and, given his previous violent attack on Belle, is their relationship far too dark and toxic to survive?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support.

5. Samson Dingle bags a new job

Chas bosses Samson around at work. ITV

Charity offers Samson a job as pot washer at the Woolpack. Sam is proud of his son, and they start to look forward to Christmas.

Meanwhile, Chas looks forward to bossing Samson around on his first day! Will Samson come to regret taking this new role, or might he prove to be a worthy addition to the pub's staff?

6. Romance, affairs and crushes abound in the village

The affair continues. ITV

There are crushes everywhere, as Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) clocks Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) blossoming attraction to widow Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson).

When Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) agrees to an extra salon shift so she can visit dad Dan (Liam Fox) in prison, she asks Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) to babysit baby Esther.

But when the chance to hang out with Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) arises, what will smitten Angel decide?

Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) opens up to a supportive Aaron about her relationship with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), while secret lovers Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) and Caleb Milligan (William Ash) are beginning to see themselves as kindred spirits!

Are all these romances doomed, or will love win?

