5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Rhona Goskirk can't leave baby Ivy alone

Gus finds Rhona Goskirk and Mary Goskirk with baby Ivy. ITV

Rhona (Zoe Henry) is still struggling next week on Emmerdale and can't help but continue to visit baby Ivy at the hospital.

Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Mary (Louise Jameson) grow suspicious of Rhona, and Mary is shocked to learn that Rhona has been secretly seeing Ivy at the hospital.

At the hospital, Rhona watches Gus (Alan McKenna) leave and covertly makes her way through the ward, trying to get to Ivy. She quickly hides as Gus arrives but he is shocked to find Rhona and Mary in the hospital.

As the week continues, Rhona pushes her luck and plans to take supplies to Gus, who is shattered looking after Ivy.

Gus agrees to help but when she falls asleep, Rhona takes the opportunity to cradle a sleeping Ivy, leaving Mary alarmed when she spots what her daughter is up to.

Gus is curious when he wakes up and tells them to leave. Has Rhona ruined her chances at seeing Ivy again?

2. Tracy Robinson and Caleb Miligan's affair continues

A loved up Nate and Tracy.

Tracy and Caleb are still risking it all as their affair continues, but they're almost rumbled by Nicky (Lewis Cope).

Tracy begins browsing a lingerie website but soon feels guilty when Nate comes home and compliments her. Back at home, Nate gives Tracy a package and she melts before the couple head upstairs.

Caleb then spots Tracy and Nate arm in arm and soon gets Tracy alone to find out why she hasn't replied to his message.

At the Woolpack, a jealous Caleb can't stand hearing about Nate's plans with Tracy and decides to invent a job for him to do instead.

Not long after, Caleb and Tracy are back in a passionate embrace as Nate makes his way to the Mill. Will Tracy manage to explain herself out of this one?

3. Mackenzie Boyd struggles not knowing where baby Reuben is

Matty feels the strain when Mack asks him about Reuben. ITV

Mack (Lawrence Robb) is still struggling not knowing where baby Reuben is as he and Chloe (Jessie Elland) are still AWOL after spending the last week desperately searching for them.

Matty (Ash Palmisciano) feels the strain when a depressed Mack asks him outright if Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) knows where Reuben is after Charity (Emma Atkins) told him if he wants to see Reuben, he needs to stay on Amy's good side.

Will Mack ever be reunited with baby Reuben?

4. Victoria Sugden can't resist Jacob Gallagher any longer

Victoria is unable to resist the chemistry between her and Jacob. ITV

Victoria finds herself unable to resist the chemistry between her and Jacob and he is thrilled when he convinces Vic that things will be easier if they stop keeping their relationship a secret.

Can the pair be open with their relationship?

5. Dr Manpreet Sharma supports Eric Pollard and Brenda Walker

Chris Chittell as Eric Pollard in Emmerdale. ITV ITV

Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) does her best to support Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) and Pollard (Chris Chittell) next week as they both struggle to come to terms with Pollard's life-changing diagnosis.

It was previously confirmed that Pollard has Parkinson's disease, after a flashback episode saw Eric confiding in Andy over his diagnosis.

Emmerdale is working with the charity Parkinson's UK, as the show looks to sensitively and authentically portray Pollard's journey with Parkinson's, which is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

