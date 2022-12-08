For young Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), the stakes are high as mum Amy and stepmum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) struggle to cope with containing the fact that he killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), while Kyle's jailed dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is distracted by a mysterious person who gets in touch.

Baby Esther Spencer's christening descends into chaos in the Dales, as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) go to battle. Meanwhile, Charity's fiancé Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) could see his baby secret put at risk as pal Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) grows suspicious.

Also, Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) Christmas plans spiral, Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) worries when boyfriend Ethan Anderson's (Emile John) boss Greg reappears, and for the Dingles, there's fresh tragedy on the horizon.

Feast your eyes on Emmerdale's Christmas spoilers from 19th - 23rd December 2022.

7 Emmerdale Christmas spoilers

1. Charity vs Amy in christening drama

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Amy (Natalie Jamison) draw battle lines. ITV

As Esther's christening day arrives, young new mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is touched by the support of boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). The father, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) refuses to join his stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick) for the ceremony, but that's soon the least of their problems when Amy and newfound sister Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) are confrontational around Chas and Charity, and the argument soon rubs Charity up the wrong way.

She's unimpressed to see them at the special occasion, and Charity and Amy's feud threatens to derail the christening. Their row turns physical, with PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) witnessing the altercation. The pair end up giving statements and Charity is arrested. Amy nurses her bruised wrist the next day, and is left conflicted as Charity is released pending further investigation.

Mack attempts to coerce his secret fling Chloe into changing her statement, and Chloe tries to reason with Amy over lying in her statement, not wanting Charity to go to prison. Amy suggests again that Chloe moves out, and a struggling Chloe lies that she has a place to stay. Amy feels guilty, but will she have a change of heart about both Chloe and Charity?

2. Nate discovers Mack's secret?

Nate (Jurell Carter) suspects Mack (Lawrence Robb) is hiding a bigger secret. ITV

When Chloe moves out of the house she was sharing with Amy, Nate clocks Mack's reaction and becomes more and more suspicious. Viewers know that Mack is the secret father of Chloe's baby but so far, all Nate knows is that his mate had a one night stand some weeks ago. Will Nate realise that Chloe was Mack's lover, and work out that he is the baby daddy? And how - and when - will Charity learn the truth?

3. Kyle's crime puts pressure on his loved ones

Kyle (Huey Quinn) talks to PC Swirling (Any Moore) about dad Cain (Jeff Hordley). ITV

As Moira and Amy discuss bringing Kyle and Isaac to the choir event, Amy worries about letting Kyle out of her sight given everything that has happened. At the village hall, the two women arrive with the kids and join in the festive spirit as vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) oversees the event. But when they lose sight of Kyle and spot him talking to PC Swirling about Cain, they manage to swoop in before he can reveal anything.

Having seen a lot of dodgy behaviour over the years, Swirling realises there is something that Amy and Moira are hiding - and it troubles him. At home, Moira and Amy try to find out what Kyle said to the policeman, but this only upsets him. Moira tries to reassure Amy that if she gives Kyle the best Christmas ever, it will help return his life to normal. But as Amy struggles to pull herself together, the pressure gets to Moira. Who will crumble first?

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

While his family struggles, incarcerated Cain is taking the rap for son Kyle. In his cell, a prison officer hands Cain some letters from someone who has been writing to him frequently. When the officer is out of sight, Cain stares at the letter before ripping it up. At Butlers Farm, Isaac and Kyle receive Christmas presents from an unknown person, leaving Moira curious about the sender.

She visits Cain and questions him over where the presents came from, and Cain hides his concern. Moira leaves the late Faith's (Sally Dexter) Christmas card to him with a prison guard, but Cain isn't yet ready to open it. He asks for a phone call and is increasingly on edge. Later, Cain is on the phone to a mysterious person, and he lowers his voice when the prison officer looks over. Upon hearing a refusal from the person on the phone, Cain slams it down. Who is it, and what does Cain want from them? You can get some early clues here.

5. Estranged Liam and Leyla suffer festive dilemmas

It'll be lonely this Christmas for poor Leyla (Roxy Shahidi). ITV

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) invites Liam to spend Christmas with him and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), given that he would otherwise be spending it alone after splitting from wife Leyla (Roxy Shahidi). Leyla, meanwhile, hides the fact that she will also be on her own. Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) then also invites Liam for Christmas, and Liam wonders if he's bitten off more than he can chew - literally. Swap Liam for vicar Charles and this could be straight out of The Vicar of Dibley's festive classic!

6. Marcus panics

Marcus (Darcy Gray) is uncomfortable around Greg. ITV

After feeling uneasy last time, Marcus is alarmed to hear that Ethan's boss Greg is coming back for lunch. He makes an excuse to avoid it, but eventually has a change of heart and joins them. But could Marcus regret this decision? Whatever transpires next, Ethan and Marcus step up their plans in looking for their own place together, and Amelia suggests they buy the late Harriet Finch's (Katherine Dow Blyton) house.

Although it's out of their budget, Ethan convinces Marcus to put in a bid. But it's not long until their excitement is ruined. Has someone else beat them in getting the house? And what exactly happens with dodgy Greg?

7. New Dingle heartbreak

James Hooton as Sam Dingle, and Karen Blick as Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

There's an emotional start to Christmas at the Dingle homestead, as Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia are informed by local vet Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) that their last pig must be put down. The couple are heartbroken, and it signals the end of an era for Wishing Well Cottage. Will the clan receive any festive joy this year?

