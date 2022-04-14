Emmerdale's Paige Sandhu teases Meena's big secret during trial verdict
What's she hiding now?
Meena Jutla's (played by Paige Sandhu) trial will come to a thrilling conclusion on tonight's Emmerdale - and the verdict will make for unmissable viewing.
After taking the lives of four (and trying to kill several others), Meena has been one of the greatest villains in soap history.
And according to actress Sandhu, her character will have a fittingly dramatic end to her trial this evening.
Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Sandhu said: "It's been a delight. I feel like Emmerdale just went into my brain and saw my dream character, plucked her out and put her on a page. She's an absolute dream of a character."
She continued: "She gets to go crazy, wild, and then you see moments like last night when she was on the stand and she's an incredible actress. It's just been a dream."
Teasing the verdict, Sandhu spoke about a huge secret that's going to emerge – and it prompted quite the reaction from the actress when she found out.
"I always imagined it would go a certain way, but it's so much better than that," she said of the trial outcome.
"It's just so dramatic and there's one thing that's going to come out tonight where I actually dropped my script [and gasped], 'I can't believe it'.
"This is a big, big secret that I think the audience will love and be really exciting and just adds another dimension to Meena, Meena's relationship with her sister and the whole storyline."
As for the big reveal, audiences will just have to wait and see what happens tonight.
