Emmerdale's Meena Jutla eyes freedom after convincing court performance
She put on a big show for the jury.
Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) was left feeling smug after she took to the stand at her murder trial in tonight's Emmerdale (13th April).
After the first few days in court saw Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Meena's sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) given a harrowing time during their testimonies, it was Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) turn, as she had been called as a character witness for the nurse/killer.
Determined that she would walk free, Meena gave the impression of a meek victim, performing for the jury as she told lie after lie. She insisted that her pregnancy was real, and that the baby was either Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) or Liam's after they had a sordid affair.
Of course, viewers are very much aware that Meena was never expecting a baby, and that no such fling ever took place. She added that her killing of Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was actually self-defence after he was violent towards her - but again, we all remember Meena callously attacking Ben and enjoying watching him die.
Still, it was clear that Meena's powerful performance had made an impact, and she knew it. As the prosecution and defence made their closing statements, Meena watched on happily, entirely confident that she would be acquitted from all charges.
But will she really be found 'not guilty'? It seems the case now rests on whether the jury truly believe her despicable lies, or Liam and Manpreet's honest testimonies.
You'll just have to wait and see which way the verdict falls - so don't miss Thursday's Emmerdale to find out what fate awaits Meena.
