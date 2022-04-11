As the first day in court approached, Liam was somewhat supported by his distracted wife Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), while Meena's sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) wished him luck.

There was fresh trauma for Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) in tonight's Emmerdale , as his testimony at Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) murder trial took a troubling turn.

Liam later met Carol Butler (Laura Pitt-Pulford), sister of Nadine who was also murdered by Meena. We then saw Meena arrive, where she commented on the "pitiful turn-out" in court.

It was then time for Liam to take the stand, where he was asked to describe his daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and how Meena had "brutally" taken her life last year in her 18th birthday.

All seemed to be going to plan at first as Liam explained that evil Meena had been around him constantly, enjoying his pain. Questioned further by the prosecution, he told the court of finding Manpreet and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) tied up in the barn having almost been killed by Meena.

But when it was the turn of Meena's barrister (Amy Robbins), things took a nasty turn. Liam was asked about waking up in bed with Meena - which viewers will remember was all a part of her twisted attempt to get pregnant after she lied that she was expecting Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) baby.

The defence took every opportunity to paint Liam as a cheat, as well as bringing up Meena's accusation that Liam had pushed her off the bridge. Luckily for Liam - who did indeed push the killer after she revelled in Leanna's murder - this claim was dismissed in court as Liam had already been cleared of all charges.

As a result of all this, Liam snapped, and Meena took her chance to feign feeling "intimidated" by Liam as he loudly called her out on what she did to Leanna. The judge ordered that Meena should be granted a break, and Liam was left pleading with everyone to listen.

With his testimony falling flat, how will Liam cope with the fall-out of losing his temper? Has he destroyed any chance of getting justice for his unthinkable loss, or can Manpreet help bring Meena down once and for all?

