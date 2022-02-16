Is Meena dead in Emmerdale? Liam takes drastic revenge
Has Meena finally had her comeuppance?
Serial killer Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) was left for dead after another twist in Emmerdale's huge week.
The murderous villager's reign of terror has been coming to an end for some time now, but her ego got the better of her, and may have brought about her downfall - for good.
After leaving Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) for dead on Tuesday's (15th February) episode and kidnapping Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) on their wedding day on Monday (14th February), there was surely no way Meena could get away from this one.
She met her match in Liam (Jonny McPherson) while trying to flee the village once more, as she couldn't help but stick the boot in, revealing some graphic details about when she killed his daughter, Leanna (Mimi Slinger).
The pair came face-to-face as the police and paramedics closed in on the siege scene, and while Leyla, Dawn and Billy were all taken to safety, Meena had a run-in with Liam.
Meena taunted Liam about the murder of his daughter, goading him, and informing him of how "stupid" she was in death.
Liam miraculously stayed calm before trying to leave to save Leyla, but Meena stuck the knife in, telling him how much she enjoyed killing her.
He saw red and threw her over the bridge where she landed on a pile of rocks.
Surely Meena can't have survived this one? And will the police catch up with Liam for his part in this terrifying story?
