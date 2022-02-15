Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has some explaining to do when Marcus Dean (Darcy Gray) unexpectedly returns, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) sleeps with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) reveals her plan to relaunch the Woolpack.

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) plan to elope and marry in secret, but will they go through with it?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 21st – 25th February 2022.

Vinny and Liv elope

Star-crossed lovers Vinny and Liv are engaged but keeping it on the downlow, fearing their family won't approve. Bottling out of telling Vin's mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) the pair decide the best way to stop anyone talking them out of getting hitched is by doing it in secret - yep, they're eloping!

Through a mate, Vinny secures the services of a registrar in Daventry in 24 hours' time (isn't it soap law that young couples flee to Gretna Green to tie the knot?) and it's all systems go. Or at least it is until they have an attack of the guilts and start acting shifty, leading Mandy to accuse Liv of being back on the booze which ignites a row with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter). Doesn't sound like the best time to reveal their planned nuptials…

Stop the wedding!

Biting the bullet, Vin and Liv (Viv? Lin?!) pack their overnight bags and sneak off to Daventry to do the deed. Pretty soon the Dingles wonder where the duo have disappeared to and try to track them down, with Mandy especially suspicious (and not a little worried).

Arriving at the location for their secret ceremony, it's Vinny's turn to have a wobble when he sees the barrage of missed calls from his mother. Will the twosome get hitched, and if they do how will the news be received back in the village? Or could mouthy Mandy track them down and storm the registry office?

Pierce's son returns

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is floored to read of Pierce's death in the local paper and steels himself to break the news to Rhona. Of course she already knows, which she admits to Marlon when he drops the bombshell about her abusive ex as gently as he can, but stops short of telling him the full story.

When Marlon organises a romantic meal for two, Rho realises it's only fair she should explain about Pierce's son Marcus getting in touch. What she doesn't know is Marcus is heading back to the village, so will she get the chance before he shows up? How will Marlon feel about being kept out of the loop? And why is Marcus back?

Chloe sleeps with Jacob

Jacob is feeling emotionally fragile after recent events forced him to relive the trauma of Leanna's death. The teen turns to Chloe for comfort with benefits, asking her to spend the night with him as he can't bear to be alone…

The morning after the passionate night before Chloe is crushed when Jakey admits it was a mistake and he regrets sleeping with her. Charming. News travels fast in Emmerdale and Jacob is soon confronted by cuckolded Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) - has Chloe wrecked her romance with her infidelity?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Charity can't help but start throwing her weight around at the Woolpack now she's reinstated herself as landlady. Her ideas to relaunch the boozer are met with ridicule by a bitter Chas, while Marlon's new menu suggestions are all but ignored. The disgruntled chef takes his business elsewhere and starts a successful pop-up event at the cafe, which puts the mild-mannered Dingle at odds with another local!

In the aftermath of the previous week when Meena returned to wreak havoc, the killer's victims and their loved ones are picking up the pieces and wondering what the future holds. Following the devastating twists we're left wondering if the nightmare is really over, or just beginning…