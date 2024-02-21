Charity finally agreed, but was put off when new receptionist Ella Forster (Paula Lane) asked her the reason for her visit so she could know whether to prioritise her booking. As Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) emerged, Charity stormed off after an angry tirade.

Charity found herself visiting Harry's grave and asked him to leave her alone, pointing out that she had no choice but to kill him to save Mack's life. After breaking down, Charity had a moment of catharsis and trashed the grave as she branded Harry "scum".

Back home, Charity was able to sleep at last, while in the village, Liam updated Mack on Charity's outburst at the surgery. But Charity revealed that she felt much better after sleeping, claiming she no longer needed medical help as she led Mack to bed.

Mack urged Charity to confide in him, but we later saw her dreaming of the moment she killed Harry, before waking up distressed. Will Charity open up about her trauma? The week is set to take a dark turn when Mack ends up seriously injured.

Speaking about her alter ego's state of mind, star Atkins explained: "It’s torture and every which way [Charity] turns she doesn’t find the solution.

"Killing someone is very different from anything else, it's the unknown and she’s entered into very disturbing territory for her own mental health."

Anyone affected by Charity's story can find support at PTSD UK or Mind UK. You can also reach trained volunteers at Shout by texting CONTACT to 85258.

