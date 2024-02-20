Elsewhere, Tom King (James Chase) pushes new wife Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) to revisit a distressing time, and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) has a flirty encounter with ex Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 26th February - 1st March 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Chas Dingle relays difficult news to her family

Chas urges Aaron to get tested for the gene. ITV

Chas reveals to her family that the cause of her cancer is the faulty BRCA2 gene. Half brothers Cain and Caleb Milligan (William Ash), and her son Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), are blindsided to learn there's a high likelihood they could have the gene too.

They're further rocked to realise they could also pass it on to their children. As Chas is about to visit Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) for her birthday, she pushes Aaron to make an appointment for his gene test referral, but he's evasive and uneasy over the pressure she's putting on him. Will Aaron get tested?

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

2. Ruby Fox-Milligan lashes out at Cain Dingle

Ruby's presence causes Cain pain! ITV

Ruby overhears conversations about the faulty BRCA2 gene from gossiping Dingles in the Woolpack, and she insists Caleb tells her what's going on.

The Dingles watch on as an argument brews, and Chas wants the ground to swallow her up. As Ruby and Caleb's argument gets out of hand, the commotion leads Cain to intervene.

Caleb tries to move the row outside, but Ruby is determined – and the confrontation ends with a knee to the groin for Cain!

The Dingles are shocked, but how will Ruby deal with the possibility that Caleb and son Nicky (Lewis Cope) could carry the gene?

3. Gus Malcolm makes Rhona Goskirk an offer

Gus's anger soon evaporates. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is supportive of Rhona, but it's clear the looming court case is affecting the pair.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) continues to struggle too, and Rhona tells worried Marlon and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) that she's unable to face branding herself a criminal, so plans to plead not guilty to kidnapping baby Ivy.

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) finds April worrying about Rhona's future, and is further concerned when April gets on the wrong bus and admits she's not going to school.

A confident and determined April arrives on shocked Gus's doorstep and begs him to tell the police Rhona is innocent. But she's caught on the back foot when she accidentally reveals to Gus that Rhona is pleading not guilty.

After dropping April home, Gus furiously confronts Rhona, who tries to get past him to see Ivy. A scuffle breaks out with Marlon, leading to Gus falling on the floor injured. Angry Gus rejects Marlon's apology for knocking him over, and April runs off upset.

Reluctant Rhona is later stunned when Gus suggests a compromise where they both change their statements and work towards not guilty verdicts.

Gus adds that he could give Rhona access to Ivy after all and cancel the house sale, putting everything on the line for the sake of the kids. But will Rhona agree to his deal?

4. Tom King forces Belle King to relive traumatic memories

Belle regrets giving advice. ITV

Tom gives Belle the silent treatment when she receives a job opportunity from Suzy, and he later tells Belle he had promised that she would talk to his cousin Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) about the Secure Children's Home.

With Belle having her own experience in such a place, she is made to feel guilty at the thought of saying no, and has a serious chat with Angel over what to expect.

Belle discusses what the other kids in the SCH might be like, leaving Angel more scared than ever and fearing she may face the same mental health challenges as Belle. Jimmy King (Nick Miles) finds the pair upset, and he gives Belle a piece of his mind.

She's left distraught and upset to have her past brought up, and feels even worse when Tom backtracks on the idea that it was him who made her speak to Angel.

She's grateful when Tom promises to protect her in future – but is Tom only getting more controlling by the day?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

5. Will Vanessa Woodfield and Suzy Merton reunite?

Vanessa and Suzy reconnect. ITV

Next week, Vanessa and Suzy have a flirtatious exchange in the Woolpack, but will it lead to a romantic reunion?

The pair split due to Vanessa's sabbatical in Canada, but it's clear there's unfinished business between them.

Emmerdale recently appeared to make it clear that Vanessa's fan-favourite relationship with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is over for good, so what's next for the village vet as she settles back into the Dales?

