Jimmy insisted that Angel needed to know what might happen next, but Nicola suggested they tell her to lie that she was pressured to drive the car by Heath's twin sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling).

This came just as Cathy kindly told Jimmy to wish Angel luck from her, while Bob remained cold towards the Kings. Meanwhile, Jimmy persuaded Nicola to accept that they simply couldn't ask Angel to twist the truth.

In the village, Bob found himself chatting as if Heath was still alive when a delivery man asked after the teen. As they spoke about Heath's love of music, Bob kept up the pretence, feeling it brought him some comfort.

Later, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) told Nicola and Jimmy that Cathy's charges had been dropped. This gave Nicola hope that Angel's case might also be thrown out; but this wasn't to be.

After pleading guilty, Angel and family returned home. Jimmy and Nicola sat her down to explain that, after a report is sent to a judge, she would be sentenced to time away for years.

Angel was upset that her parents let her plead guilty, but accepted that she had done the right thing. Broken, Nicola rushed out to see Bob, asking him to speak to the Youth Justice Service to help Angel's case.

Bob was incredulous as he condemned Nicola's request and told her he hoped that Angel suffered the consequences of killing Heath. Alone, Nicola slid to the ground and sobbed.

Is there anything she can do to help Angelica now?

