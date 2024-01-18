Cathy insisted that she wasn't driving at the time of the accident, despite having been seen doing so when she stole the car. The heartbreaking situation has driven a wedge between Cathy and grief-stricken dad Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), who refused to believe she was innocent.

With Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) revealed to be unwell and unable to attend, Cathy was supported in touching scenes by Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell). Cathy was further upset when Bob's partner Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) arrived during the funeral procession without Bob, who had told her he wasn't strong enough to attend.

But as everyone arrived at the church and Cathy saw Heath's coffin, she buckled, and Bob made a last minute appearance to catch her. During the service, Cathy felt unable to read her eulogy when she feared the congregation were judging her.

Bob stood up to speak, but when he referenced the "stupid mistake" that led to Heath's death, Cathy ran out, despite Bob insisting he hadn't meant to hurt her with the comment. Continuing with his tribute, Bob revealed that although the community thought Heath a quiet lad, he "saved his best" for those he loved.

Clutching a box of guitar strings that had been delivered for music-lover Heath just after his death, Bob finished his emotional eulogy, before finding Cathy and asking her to join him for Heath's burial.

The pair were united at last as they said goodbye to the beloved boy, after which Cathy pleaded one more time for Bob to believe that she was telling the truth about the crash. Bob apologised for abandoning his daughter and they shared a hug.

But when Bob added that it didn't matter what Cathy had done, he would be there for her, Cathy was hurt. She later rejected her dad's invitation to move back home with him, saying she had always felt second best and she didn't want to see him while he continued to think she was guilty.

Meanwhile, Angelica had decided to miss the funeral – but Nicola found her daughter beside Heath's grave. Sobbing, Angel told her mum she was sorry, before confessing that she was driving when Heath died. As Angel fell into Nicola's arms, Nicola reeled – how will she deal with this bombshell?

