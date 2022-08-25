Peggy (originally portrayed by Barbara Windsor) is set to appear on EastEnders again when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is thrown into a flashback to 1979 to discover some truths about his family in his quest to defeat DCI Keeble (Alison Newman).

Jaime Winstone has dropped a tantalising hint that there could be more from her flashback version of Peggy Mitchell on the way.

The episode, which is set to air on Monday 5th September at 7:30pm, was at the heart of a discussion on This Morning as Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark spoke to Winstone about the special.

Getting to the juicy point of the interview, Winstone was asked if there will be more from the younger Mitchells and she certainly didn't say no...

"Watch this space! I really love the idea of doing a working class period drama – going back and doing something in the '70s was just epic," she teased.

Speaking about her decision to take on such an iconic role, Winstone admitted: "It was scary, and I had to think about it properly. I had a deep chat with my agents about it, but when it’s an opportunity like this – Peggy Mitchell, the landlady of our nation – it’s an honour for me."

This isn't the first time Winstone has played Windsor on screen. In 2017, she starred in BBC biopic Babs as the iconic actress, which looked at her life between 1943 and 1993.

As for what we can expect in the special, Winstone teased: "It’s really about the family before the Mitchells became the Mitchells, and also [to] see why Phil is who he is... It’s set in 1979, the backdrop is London, grim, they're quite skint, there’s rubbish on the streets… women knew their place and did the cooking, the cleaning and were very proud home keepers.

"It's a turbulent episode – there’s lots to take in. It's super fast-paced."

She added: "You’ll see a more vulnerable side to her. It’s the making of how Peggy Mitchell became Peggy Mitchell."

