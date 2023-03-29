The actor will appear in connection with a new development for Freddie Slater, portrayed by Bobby Brazier.

West End star William Ellis has been cast in an upcoming EastEnders storyline.

Ellis is to play Freddie's old teacher, Mr Hawthorne. It's fair to assume the two aren't on great terms after Freddie claims the teacher humiliated him in school.

Following a pep talk from Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), Freddie overcomes his initial reluctance and is ready to confront his past and his former teacher over the treatment he received.

He heads to his old school with Bobby, Jean (Gillian Wright) and Harvey (Ross Boatman) throwing their support behind him and tagging along.

How will Freddie and Mr Hawthorne's confrontation play out? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It seems that the long-overdue confrontation between Freddie and Mr Hawthorne goes well for the young Slater, who feels proud of himself for finally standing up to the teacher. But there might be more to the story, as Hawthorne could prove pivotal in a new twist for Freddie.

Ellis is known for his stage roles and for the 2012 movie adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations, as well as having appeared on The Crown, Doctors and Father Brown.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere on Albert Square, more new characters will be introduced in the coming months as Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) mum Elaine Peacock, played by Harriet Thorpe, comes to her rescue.

Elaine is joined by "doting dad" George Knight (Colin Salmon), relocating to Walford with his two daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.