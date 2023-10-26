The cliffhanger to Wednesday's episode of the BBC One soap saw police enter the Queen Vic pub looking for family of Jay after his involvement in an accident after he fled Walford in a car.

The shocking news came amid Jay's downward spiral after losing his beloved wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) to cancer and he turned to ketamine and spending time with sex worker Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix).

After a furious showdown with surrogate father Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and 'brother' Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), the urn containing Lola's ashes smashed on the floor and Jay was kicked out of his home with Ben.

Banned from seeing stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), Jay spiralled further and drove off in a car from the car lot, leaving his friend Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) panicking.

The police visit confirmed Gina's fears but an awkward scene took place as the police refused to tell the Mitchells what had happened to Jay as they had no next-of-kin to tell following the death of Lola.

The family headed out to try and find Jay in the hospital, while Gina began her own search with her estranged mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

While Gina was not successful, Billy and Honey did find the correct hospital but were unable to speak to him without being his next-of-kin. Jay's only surviving family member is his grandfather Bert Atkinson (Dave Hill) whom he hasn't spoken to since 2017.

Will Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) pull through? BBC

Thankfully, the arrival of high-ranking police officer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) meant they could get to see Jay and it was clear he had been put in a medically induced coma after his car ploughed straight into a tree and he has swelling on the brain.

The family were relieved Jay was alive but fearful that his life and wellbeing are still in such danger.

Will Jay pull through?

Next week, Ben is wary about letting Lexi visit the hospital and see Jay as he himself struggles to make sense of what has happened.

However, more heartache awaits as police arrive at the hospital with questions about Jay's accident.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

