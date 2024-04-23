Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) hopes to reconnect with estranged son Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), while their granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) plays detective over suspicious Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix).

Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) loved ones are worried over her behaviour following her recent attack, while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) struggle to cope with their guilt.

Finally, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) must deal with a heartbreaking family development.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 29th April - 2nd May 2024.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Bianca Jackson returns to Walford!

Bianca supports grieving Bernie. BBC

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is shocked when she finds her sister Bianca back in Albert Square, and Bianca is soon introduced to Sonia's partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

But Bianca's distracted to hear that Whitney's partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) has gone AWOL, and she heads over to their home to demand answers.

Zack arrives home and tries to avoid Bianca's questioning, but he ends up walking out. After a candid chat with Linda, Bianca speaks to Zack, and also finds a way to help a tearful Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), seizing the opportunity to bag herself a job at the café at the same time!

Bianca and Bernie have a heart-to-heart, and Bi encourages the grieving young woman to return to work. As Bianca makes her presence felt in record time, can she help Whit too?

2. Britney Wainwright removed from Whitney Dean's care

Zack perches on the sofa nearby Britney and Whitney as a social worker sits opposite. BBC

Zack and Whitney meet a woman called Wahida, a mum sharing her son's experience of Usher Syndrome, the condition that Britney has recently been diagnosed with.

The following day, Whitney has a successful meeting with Britney's teacher about the youngster's diagnosis; but Reiss puts his foot in it when he reveals that Whit is not Britney's mother.

Oblivious Whitney is shocked to be greeted by social services, who have arrived to take Britney away for her own safety, until they can corroborate Whitney's version of events with Britney's mum Keeley Wainwright (Kirsty J Curtis).

Whitney is devastated, and Bianca and Zack work together to track Keeley down. Keeley meets the pair at Walford East, but things go from bad to worse when Bianca criticises Keeley's parenting, leading Keeley to comment that Britney would be better off elsewhere. Will Whitney lose Britney forever?

Anyone affected by Usher Syndrome can find help and support by visiting Cure Usher.

3. Stevie Mitchell tries to reconnect with Billy Mitchell

Stevie makes his presence felt. BBC

At The Vic, Billy presents Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) with her new engagement ring following her surprise proposal at the London Marathon, but the happy moment is short-lived when Billy's dad Stevie turns up!

The Mitchells are stunned by Stevie's arrival, and Billy and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) make it clear that he is not welcome in Walford. Stevie turns on the charm offensive, but Phil sees through his act and Billy leaves.

Honey comforts Billy, and encourages him to speak to his dad. Back at the house, Billy and Stevie have a frank conversation about his childhood.

This soon goes sour when the late Jamie Mitchell (Jack Ryder) is brought up, and Billy orders his father out of his life. Honey encourages Stevie to try harder if he wants a relationship with his son, and Billy is furious when Stevie arrives unannounced.

Once again, he orders him to leave, but Honey and Lexi try to persuade Billy to give Stevie a chance. Billy is adamant that he's not interested, but Lexi decides to enlist great, great grandfather Stevie's help with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Nadine!

4. Lexi Pearce enlists help to expose Nadine Keller

Lexi asks for help from her long-lost relative. BBC

Lexi is annoyed when Nadine arrives with the news that she has been kicked out of her house. Lexi pretends to be ill to avoid school, so Billy agrees to look after her; but Lexi tells Billy that she spotted Nadine drinking and Jay didn't believe her.

Billy tries to speak to Jay, but accidentally puts his foot in it when he suggests a DNA test to prove that Nadine's baby is definitely Jay's.

Nadine arranges peace drinks in the pub, hoping to get the family onside, but after Stevie derails the week, Lexi ask him to help with her predicament.

Lexi and Stevie head to the flat, where Stevie encourages Nadine to get a DNA test; but Stevie only grows more suspicious of Nadine as the day wears on. She's obviously fibbing about something, but will Stevie be able to rumble Nadine's lies?

5. Concern grows for Yolande Trueman

Yolande is traumatised. BBC

Denise and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) are stunned when Yolande overreacts to Levi's (Mark Akintimehin) concerns about her absence at prayer group.

Yolande takes refuge in the laundrette, but she becomes emotional after a conversation with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), revealing her crisis of faith.

Jean gives Yolande food for thought, and she returns home to tell the family that she wants to arrange a baptism for Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) son Jordan.

When Yolande pushes the subject, Chelsea snaps and asks her to butt out of her and Jordan's lives. Chelsea later feels guilty, and is persuaded by Denise and Patrick to have a change of heart as she makes amends with a delighted Yolande.

Oblivious Chelsea bumps into sexual predator Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), informing him of the baptism. He decides to take the lead, inviting Chelsea to the community centre to discuss the plans.

When Yolande hears that Chelsea is with Pastor Clayton, she fears for her safety and heads to the centre to order Chelsea out. Chelsea and Levi question Yolande's behaviour, but she covers. Chelsea and Denise are increasingly worried for Yolande, and they encourage Patrick to make a doctor's appointment for her.

But Pastor Clayton continues to intimidate Yolande, and she forbids him from being involved in Jordan's baptism. Patrick's concern grows when he arrives home to the smoke alarm going off, as Yolande let the hob catch fire while she was distracted praying. Will Yolande find the strength to open up over Pastor Clayton's assault on her?

EastEnders is working with End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass. Hourglass also has a helpline on 0808 808 8141.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 24/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

6. Linda Carter and Denise Fox weighed down by guilt

Linda is struggling with guilt. BBC

Denise and Linda are wracked with guilt when Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) displays flyers for the café reopening. Vinny invites Bernie inside but she refuses, traumatised after finding her big brother Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body inside the building.

With Linda responsible for his murder, and Denise involved in the cover up at Christmas, the pair conspired with the other women to frame rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) for Keanu's murder, and he is currently behind bars for the crime – but that won't stop the guilt eating away at Linda. Will she end up confessing after all?

7. Anna Knight hears crushing family news

Anna has news for George. BBC

Against her family's wishes, Anna speaks to adoptive grandfather Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) and discovers that late grandmother Gloria Knight's (Elizabeth Counsell) funeral has already taken place.

Anna worries about breaking the news to dad George Knight (Colin Salmon), who was upset when Eddie banned him from the funeral and insisted on having Gloria buried, against her dying wishes. How will George handle this latest, devastating blow?

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

